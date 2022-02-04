Wanted: Public views on rejuvenating heartland shops

Singapore residents can contribute ideas on how to breathe new life into Housing Board (HDB) heartland shops by participating in an online survey by the Ministry of National Development.

The aim of the survey is to seek suggestions on how to rejuvenate these shops while preserving their heritage and cultural value in local communities, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post yesterday.

"As Singaporeans' needs evolve, we must explore ways to continually rejuvenate and refresh our heartland shops so that they remain relevant, vibrant and endearing to our community. This is especially so in the face of the rise of online shopping."

Heartland shops, which are often located in or near housing estates, provide convenient and affordable options for residents to get their daily essential goods and services, and reflect the distinctive character and identity of the neighbourhoods, Mr Lee said.

"There are trades or local food unique to shops in specific neighbourhoods, which make them especially endearing," he said.

"I'm sure many of us take great pride in introducing friends and family to well-known shops and popular eateries in our neighbourhood, including favourite bubble tea or confectionery shops."

These shops also serve a social purpose, functioning as spaces where residents can meet and interact with one another, he added.

"These shops, especially social enterprises, can also provide opportunities for local and inclusive employment for the community, or even a space for budding entrepreneurs."

The HDB has some 15,000 shops in town centres, neighbourhood areas and precinct shop clusters that are either rented out by the board or owned by private operators.

In January last year, the HDB launched a tender for an eight-month project to look into the social and economic value of HDB shops and the benefits they can bring to communities, as well as the impact Covid-19 has had on these shops.

Mr Yeo Hiang Meng, president of the Federation of Merchants' Associations, said it is timely for a review as such shops are the heart of the neighbourhoods, particularly during the pandemic when many people are working from home.

Residents who usually do not explore their neighbourhoods have started venturing into heartland shops to see what is on offer and businesses should capitalise on that, he said.

"Even if you are a traditional stationery shop or a small food stall, people should at least be able to find you on Google to see your opening hours and what you are selling," said Mr Yeo.

Clearer direction signs and brighter shop lighting may also help increase footfall to heartland shops, he added.

There have been ongoing initiatives by the authorities to help smaller businesses keep pace with digitalisation. As at November last year, more than 13,000 heartland merchants have adopted e-payment platforms.

Ms Anna Xie, 42, owner of children's clothing shop Tiny Heart Cottage, has adopted cashless payment platforms over the last two years at her outlet in Oasis Terrace, an HDB neighbourhood centre in Punggol. She has another outlet in Nex shopping mall in Serangoon.

"Business is better at the Oasis Terrace outlet as the rent is lower, so the profit margin is higher.

"There are many families living in the area and so there is a steady stream of parents taking their children here for tuition classes, or buying food and shopping for children's clothes at the same time. So I get many repeat customers."

Ms Lim Xiu Ru, a lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, said one of the broad trends post-pandemic is the need for social connections and heartland shops can fill that gap.

"Not all heartland shops want or have the ability to compete on e-commerce platforms and that is okay, depending on their target market," she said. "Beyond just being a place of business, heartland shops have an element of sincerity and familiarity that big-name malls cannot replicate."

• The survey can be found at http://go.gov.sg/hss-survey