The 50-year lease rehousing option broadly provides a "like-for-like" replacement for Ang Mo Kio residents who do not need a fresh 99-year lease, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

He noted that flat owners under the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will get brand new units with a lease that is about the same as their current flats' remaining leases when they move over.