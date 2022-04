Some residents living in Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 began speculating about whether their estate would be picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) as far back as eight years ago.

Rumours of Sers were rife when residents realised their four blocks were the only ones in the area not picked for the Housing Board's upgrading programme when it was announced in 2014 for nearby blocks of a similar age, said operation executive Lawrence Seow, 43.