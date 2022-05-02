Some Malaysians not renewing room leases here as land border reopens

After the land border between Singapore and Malaysia reopened, some Malaysians renting rooms here are choosing not to renew their leases, said property agents.

Some are also breaking their leases and forfeiting their deposits in order to move back home and resume their daily commute to Singapore across the Causeway.

A PropNex agent who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan said about 20 of her Malaysian clients, mainly in Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang, will move out after their leases end in June and July.

"An HDB room without air-con in those estates is usually about $600 to $650. In contrast, they can rent a room in Johor Bahru for about RM300 (S$95) to RM400," she said. "But the majority of them already own a house in JB and want to go back to see their wives and children."

Before the borders were closed in March 2020, about 415,000 travellers crossed the Causeway and Second Link daily - many of them Malaysians working in Singapore.

Those who chose to stay here to continue working had to scramble to secure a place to rent.

Rents for Housing Board flats in northern Singapore, which are close to industrial areas and generally cheaper, rose by about 40 per cent after the onset of Covid-19, driven by demand from Malaysians, said Ms Elaine Chia of Huttons Asia.

She foresees rental volume from this group will eventually drop.

ERA Singapore's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak also expects fewer rental transactions in the next few months, especially in areas such as Woodlands, Sembawang and Choa Chu Kang.

"Rents here are getting more expensive with each renewal, so this could hit their pockets quite hard. Petrol is also cheaper in Malaysia, so commuting would be cheaper than renting a room here," he said.

Property agent Michelle Loh from Huttons Asia said some 10 per cent of her Malaysian clients do not plan to renew their leases.

A Yes Property agent who declined to be named said two clients chose to break their leases, forgoing their deposits. "They will move back (to Malaysia) by the end of this month," he said.

At the same time, however, a new influx of Malaysian tenants could mitigate the outflow, said Mr Mak, pointing out that companies in the food and beverage, cleaning and security industries may begin aggressively hiring as the tourism sector starts to pick up pace.

"The decline will last only for a short time before new tenants arrive in Singapore and the leasing market reaches a new equilibrium."

OrangeTee & Tie's senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said her agency received more inquiries from Malaysians about renting rooms and entire units after restrictions at the Causeway were lifted for fully vaccinated travellers.

Mr Milton John Long, 31, made the move from Sabah to Singapore after the land border reopened, having landed a job and secured a room. He arrived on April 4.

He said: "I was unable to find a suitable job in Malaysia for the past two years. Now, I earn $1,650 a month at my Subway job here and I pay $450 to rent an HDB room in Tiong Bahru. I will send $800 to $900 back to my family, and the remaining is still enough to cover my daily expenses."

• Additional reporting by Lok Bing Hong