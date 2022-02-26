Solar panels for nearly 1,300 more HDB blocks in green push

A total of 1,290 Housing Board (HDB) blocks managed by Bishan-Toa Payoh, Tanjong Pagar and Jurong-Clementi town councils will be installed with solar panels by the third quarter of 2025 in Singapore's latest push to generate more clean energy.

This brings the total number of HDB blocks that will be fitted with solar panels to 8,400, said the HDB yesterday. There are over 10,000 HDB blocks across Singapore.

Another 99 government sites, including primary and secondary schools, Singapore Polytechnic and the upcoming Khatib Polyclinic, will also get solar panels installed in the latest tender launched yesterday.

The tender comes under the Government's SolarNova programme, which consolidates solar demand from various agencies for mass installation to benefit from economies of scale, and is jointly led by the HDB and the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Under the programme, harnessed solar energy is first used to power common services such as lifts, lights and water pumps in HDB estates during the day. Excess energy will be channelled to the electrical grid.

On average, HDB blocks can achieve net-zero energy consumption in common areas, which means the energy used by the building is roughly equal to the amount of energy it produces.

With yesterday's tender, the seventh launched, the HDB said it has committed to a total solar capacity of 380 megawatt-peak (MWp) for the 8,400 HDB blocks - equivalent to powering 95,000 four-room HDB flats with solar energy.

The HDB said that it is on track to meet the target set in 2019 to install a total solar capacity of 540MWp by 2030, which could potentially generate 648 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of green energy to power the equivalent of 135,000 four-room HDB flats.

It contributes towards the national solar targets of 1.5 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2025 and 2GWp by 2030 as set out under the Singapore Green Plan.

As part of the tender, vendors are required to install smart electrical sub-meters in HDB blocks to track energy consumption patterns and the performance of common services such as lifts, lights and water pumps in each block.

With this data, the respective town councils will be able to compare energy usage across the various HDB blocks and track the demand and supply for individual blocks in the estate.

The data collected will also help town councils to optimise maintenance cycles for the common services, as well as detect anomalies such as equipment faults.

The tender will close on May 20 and is expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of this year. Installation of the solar panels is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025.

To date, 2,700 out of the 8,400 HDB blocks have been installed with solar panels. Installation at the remaining blocks will be progressively done in batches over the next two to three years.

HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui said: "Our journey in building up our solar capabilities started 14 years ago on a small scale. Today, there are over 10,000 HDB blocks in Singapore and we strive to install solar panels on as many HDB blocks as possible.

"We will continue to leverage new technologies and smart solutions to support the national goal of achieving a green and sustainable Singapore."