Reside in the heart of Bedok Central where elevated living meets connectivity

When real estate agent, Mr Chan Koon Koon, 47, was looking for a home for his family, his top criteria included living close to his mother-in-law and relatives in Bedok while enjoying the convenience of having daily amenities at his doorstep.

So, it was a no-brainer that he and his family decided on Sky Eden@Bedok the minute they viewed the show-flat.

The father of two teenage sons, recently purchased a 689 sq ft unit at this condo as he likes its functional layout and spacious kitchen. “It’s good for someone like me who likes to cook,” he says.

Mr Chan is also a fan of the condo’s location. “It’s right smack in Bedok Central with so many amenities like wet markets, supermarkets, and shopping malls. I don’t need to stock up my fridge as I can always go downstairs to buy fresh groceries at any time.”