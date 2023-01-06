Reside in the heart of Bedok Central where elevated living meets connectivity

When real estate agent, Mr Chan Koon Koon, 47, was looking for a home for his family, his top criteria included living close to his mother-in-law and relatives in Bedok while enjoying the convenience of having daily amenities at his doorstep.
So, it was a no-brainer that he and his family decided on Sky Eden@Bedok the minute they viewed the show-flat.
The father of two teenage sons, recently purchased a 689 sq ft unit at this condo as he likes its functional layout and spacious kitchen. “It’s good for someone like me who likes to cook,” he says.
Mr Chan is also a fan of the condo’s location. “It’s right smack in Bedok Central with so many amenities like wet markets, supermarkets, and shopping malls. I don’t need to stock up my fridge as I can always go downstairs to buy fresh groceries at any time.”
The allure of the East
The Bedok Central lifestyle offers the best of both worlds. Here, you can find a juxtaposition of the new and the old-school – the buzz of a shopping town and the leisurely pace of being close to nature.
Unlike living in a central-suburb area such as Toa Payoh or Tiong Bahru, you get to live close to nature, with East Coast Park and Bedok Reservoir just a stone’s throw away.
In fact, other ‘Easties’ regularly travel from Pasir Ris, Tampines, Tanah Merah or Siglap to eat, play, work and shop here.
Mr Chan plans to spend more time with his sons, Keefe, 18, and Keegan, 16, after they move into the condo by cycling along the park connector route to East Coast Park. “It’s a great way to bond with the family,” he says.
For more recreational time, you can also head to Bedok Stadium for a spot of jogging, and Heartbeat@Bedok which has plenty of facilities such as a swimming pool, badminton courts and tennis courts.
If you need to shop, there is an integrated mall nearby, but you also have the option of visiting other shopping centres. Tampines 1, Century Square, and Jewel at Changi Airport are three stations away from Bedok MRT, while Changi City Point is only two stops away.
Feeling peckish? Proud Bedok-ites will have you know that the famous Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre is a foodie paradise with long queues for lor mee, kway chap, fried carrot cake and wanton noodles.
Indeed, as a Bedok resident you feel like you are living in a bustling town, without having to go downtown, as amenities such as 24-hour supermarkets like Sheng Siong and NTUC, coffeeshops and even banks are all just about four minutes away by foot.
But if you need to, the location is so well-connected via nearby expressways and MRT stations that you can travel anywhere within Singapore conveniently and fuss-free.
This will make the commute to work a breeze for Mr Chan’s wife Ms Anna Tan, who is a nurse. The 45-year-old is thankful that their new home is a three to four minute walk – under sheltered walkways – to Bedok MRT Station and Bedok Bus Interchange.
“The public transport options let you travel anywhere in Singapore. If you drive, there are two major expressways: the PIE and ECP which get you to town easily,” adds Mr Chan who drives.
Another plus point: Sky Eden@ Bedok is also close to business hubs such as Changi Business Park and Paya Lebar Regional Centre, making it attractive for those who work downtown or in the nearby Changi and Paya Lebar areas.
First residential launch in Bedok Central in 10 years
It is why Sky Eden@Bedok, a mixed-use development by developer Frasers Property, sold out 75 per cent of its units on the first day of its launch. Three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 1,087 sq ft to 1,302 sq ft are still available. Prices start at $2,199,000 and $2,608,000 respectively.
After all, it is not every day that homeowners and investors get to snap up a piece of property in this popular location where new land, and hence property launches, is scarce. Sky Eden@Bedok is, in fact, the first residential launch in Bedok Central in 10 years.
As a homeowner at Sky Eden@Bedok you will come home to a garden-inspired retreat every day as every storey is designed with a sky garden. Nature is literally at your doorstep, ready to help you unwind and relieve stress.
The condo has also been purposefully built with plenty of family-friendly amenities. This includes a social clubhouse where you can hold private gatherings; a community farm garden for those who want to flex their green thumb; and a social pavilion with barbeque grills for some outdoor cooking.
There is also an infinity lap pool, a playground for the little ones, plus a gymnasium and steam rooms.
If you work from home but also want a break from your living space, you will appreciate the Co-work Sanctuary and Co-work Patio where a conference table for up to five people and private work pods make remote working so easy and enjoyable.
The condo is also close to educational institutions such as Red Swastika, Fengshan, Bedok Green and Yu Neng primary schools.
Another bonus: The property is fitted with energy-efficient air-conditioning systems and water-efficient Bosh appliances and Hansgrohe faucets.
Smart living is also a reality at Sky Eden@Bedok. A mobile app allows you to control the air-conditioning settings remotely, notify you about guests even when you are not at home, and book condo facilities. A fingerprint-digital lockset also offers the utmost security. You no longer have to fumble around for your keys and can instead unlock your front door with your fingerprint, or a PIN code or access card.
In the long run, Mr Chan says Sky Eden@Bedok fits in well with his retirement plan as he can still see himself and his wife staying in the condo long after his sons have moved out.
At the heart of it all, Sky Eden@Bedok ticks all the right boxes for him – an ideal location, a serene environment to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, plus a plethora of daily amenities conveniently located within and around the property.
“A project with so many good attributes is hard to come by,” adds Mr Chan.
