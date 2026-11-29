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Shorter waits, larger flat types and lower prices are not drawing first-time buyers to the upcoming Sembawang North neighbourhood.

SINGAPORE – Shorter waits, larger flat types and lower prices are usually attractive in Singapore’s Build-To-Order (BTO) market, yet these factors have not been drawing first-time home seekers to the upcoming Sembawang North neighbourhood.

Across six BTO projects launched there since July 2025, first-timer application rates for most flat types fell below one, meaning nearly all first-timers are virtually guaranteed the chance to select a unit.

The muted demand for the 6,000 units offered so far is in contrast to stronger buyer interest in other neighbourhoods in the north such as Chencharu in Yishun and Woodlands.

On paper, the new 53ha neighbourhood looks promising. It will house 8,000 BTO flats and 2,000 private homes, a new neighbourhood centre, as well as a 1ha park serving as a “green spine” to the future Sembawang Shipyard waterfront.

Projects in Sembawang North also include larger layouts such as five-room and three-generation flats, which have not been offered in more centrally-located Prime or Plus launches so far.

Four of the six projects rolled out to date have shorter waits of under three years, while the other two will take less than four years, meaning that the first flats will be completed in 2029.

Despite these draws, buyers have remained hard to convince. Property analysts said they are bypassing the area in favour of other suburban estates with more immediate conveniences, such as Woodlands’ established town centre and upcoming RTS Link to Johor Bahru, or Chencharu’s planned mixed-use development and bus interchange.

In short, applicants are reluctant to trade existing connectivity and amenities for lower prices and faster key collection, especially when Sembawang North’s broader waterfront transformation remains years away.

Muted demand

In the November BTO exercise, first-timer application rates at Sembawang Anchor stood at 1.1 for three-room flats, 0.7 for four-room, and 0.4 for five-room flats. This was a stark contrast to the same flat types in Chencharu Acres in Yishun, all of which were more than two times oversubscribed.

Similarly, Woodgrove Acres in Woodlands drew stronger interest when it launched in June with first-timer application rates of 2.3 to 4.1 for its three-, four- and five-room flats, while those in Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook remained undersubscribed.

Projects in all three towns are Standard ones, meaning they have a five-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and do not incur subsidy recovery when they are sold.

Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at real estate agency Huttons Asia, said distance from an MRT station is likely the biggest inconvenience for buyers of homes in Sembawang North. The nearest is Sembawang station, which is a 15- to 20-minute walk away.

“While Sembawang North touts the potential of Sembawang Shipyard’s redevelopment, no concrete plan has been confirmed,” he said.

Plans for a Seletar MRT line, which could run through Sembawang to the Greater Southern Waterfront, are being studied but would take years to come to fruition, he added.

The neighbourhood is located near the Sembawang Shipyard precinct, which is slated for transformation from a maritime facility into a mixed-use waterfront district with housing, retail and dining offerings. Works for the district will begin in 2028 after the shipyard is relocated.

Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at property agency PropNex Realty, noted that based on the General Household Survey 2025, residents in Sembawang had the longest work commute among Singapore’s towns in 2025, with a median travelling time of 50 minutes.

“This could reinforce perceptions of Sembawang being less accessible, particularly among younger applicants who prioritise convenience and proximity to their workplaces,” she added.

The shorter waiting time of less than three years would appeal to buyers who want to move into their homes sooner, but others may prefer to wait longer for a BTO flat in a more attractive location, especially if they intend to live there for the long term, she said.

Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, said families that apply for BTO flats tend to consider the availability of transportation hubs, schools and healthcare facilities as their top priority.

Prime and Plus flats typically offer greater convenience and more amenities which will appeal to these buyers despite their longer 10-year MOP and subsidy clawback, she said.

An HDB spokesperson told The Straits Times that Sembawang North is expected to be served by various amenities and transport nodes in the future.

She added that HDB and other government agencies are working to bring forward the provision of essential amenities in new large-scale BTO estates under initiatives by the BTO Coordination Committee.

These include planning for at least one bus service to be operational when the first batch of residents collect their keys, and facilitating the opening of shops, including coffee shops and supermarkets, about six months thereafter. Childcare centres are also targeted to start operations within six months of the first batch of key collection.

The spokesperson noted that while demand among first-timer families for Sembawang North projects has been relatively lower, application rates among other groups of buyers, including second-timer families, singles and seniors, have remained high.

“Flats not selected during BTO exercises are also offered in subsequent Sale of Balance Flats exercises, which typically attract high application rates and give homebuyers further opportunities to apply,” she added.

Flats in Sembawang North have yet to be offered as balance flats.

“We will continue to monitor the housing demand and calibrate the flat supply in Sembawang North accordingly,” she said.

Steady supply

Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, said all three BTO exercises held this year have included projects in Sembawang, offering more than 5,200 new flats in total, and the steady supply pipeline could explain the muted demand.

As November’s exercise was the first held under the higher monthly household income ceiling of $16,000 for families, higher-earning households may have chosen to pursue Prime and Plus flats in choice locations such as Toa Payoh, Geylang and Bedok instead, Lim said.

Analysts noted that flats in Sembawang Anchor were among the most affordable flats in the November launch.

Prices without grants ranged from $274,000 to $348,000 for a three-room flat, $312,000 to $428,000 for a four-room unit, and $479,000 to $614,000 for a five-room flat.

In comparison, four-room flats in Prime project Toa Payoh Hillside were priced between $558,000 and $832,000, and the development does not offer larger flats.

As for resale prices in the town, Wong said the price growth of Sembawang flats has outpaced other suburban towns such as Woodlands and Yishun. The average price of four-room resale flats in Sembawang rose by 68.6% between 2020 and 2026, compared with the price increases of 48.2% in Yishun and 56.8% in Woodlands.

“This suggests that Sembawang’s resale market has remained relatively resilient,” she said.

But Wong also said the large supply of flats launched in Sembawang North within just over a year could mean that a wave of units will reach their five-year MOP around the same time.

“When that happens, resale buyers will have plenty of options, which could temper resale price growth in the estate,” she added.

Lee expects Sembawang’s appeal to improve over time, particularly when the North-South Corridor from Admiralty Road West to Lentor Avenue opens in stages from 2029, cutting travel times to the city.

Ultimately, Sembawang North’s soft take-up shows that BTO buyers are hesitant to commit to new housing areas despite upsides like shorter wait times and larger flat types, especially if better options are available.

When choosing a long-term home, many still place greater weight on proximity to transport nodes, established amenities and the near-term growth of the town.