Buyers of replacement Housing Board flats under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will now be able to sell their units only five years from the date of key collection, starting with the four-block site in Ang Mo Kio. The minimum occupation period (MOP) rule change means all Sers owners are subject to the same five-year MOP as those who buy a flat from HDB and on the resale market. This applies to Sers sites announced on or after April 7.

