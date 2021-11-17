Residents unhappy over rubbish piles at new BTO blocks

Rubbish pile-ups from renovations of homes at newly completed Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are almost inevitable, but they need to be cleared promptly to prevent them from becoming fire hazards or attracting pests, say residents at four such projects.

They added that people needed to be responsible and not dump the waste in areas that are not designated for it. They were speaking to The Straits Times when it visited the projects in Bedok, Woodlands and Canberra, which were all completed this year.