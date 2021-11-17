Residents unhappy over rubbish piles at new BTO blocks

They call for more responsible behaviour, prompt removal of discarded materials

and
  • Published
    39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Rubbish pile-ups from renovations of homes at newly completed Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are almost inevitable, but they need to be cleared promptly to prevent them from becoming fire hazards or attracting pests, say residents at four such projects.

They added that people needed to be responsible and not dump the waste in areas that are not designated for it. They were speaking to The Straits Times when it visited the projects in Bedok, Woodlands and Canberra, which were all completed this year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2021, with the headline 'Residents unhappy over rubbish piles at new BTO blocks'. Subscribe
Topics: 