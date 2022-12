SINGAPORE - When finance and information technology director Hara Mohanty and his family of four moved out of the terraced unit in Katong that they had rented for over 10 years in mid-2021, he had hoped to return after it was upgraded.

But he found himself priced out, as rents for the cluster of 42 terraced houses off Haig Road almost doubled following upgrading and restoration works by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) that lasted a year.