Rental, shared housing appeal more to young S'poreans: Study

More young Singaporeans, compared with older age groups, are considering renting and flat sharing as they find property prices too high.

Even then, most intend to buy a home within the next two years, a consumer sentiment study released by real estate portal PropertyGuru last week showed.

While one in three respondents said they feel the pinch of rising rents, two in three of those aged 22 to 29 said they have chosen to rent instead of buy a home because of their lack of savings.

One-fifth of respondents in this age group felt current property prices are too high, and about one-third expressed interest in alternatives like shared housing - such as renting a common room in an apartment or co-living spaces - for the lower rent and common facilities.

The study did not release data on the sentiment towards shared housing for the other age brackets. The latest iteration of the twice-yearly study was conducted from June to July this year and had 967 respondents.

Privacy and freedom are reasons often cited by young Singaporeans who enter the rental market, said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

"The trend was more prevalent during the pandemic when more people were working from home. We have also observed more young couples renting because they are waiting for the completion of their new flats," she said.

Mr Asher Chua, 27, who rents a four-room Housing Board flat with two friends, said he moved out of his parents' home last year as he wanted his own space. "I do still feel the pinch of forking out for rent each month, but... having the personal space is worth it and I don't regret it," the sales executive said.

Most people still want to buy their own homes in the next two years, with the need for more personal space being the top reason, the study showed. Among those aged 22 to 29, 54 per cent shared the sentiment, and for those aged 30 to 39, it was 48 per cent.

Workers' Party MP Louis Chua, who intends to speak on the housing needs of singles in Parliament this month, said housing policy should accommodate the growing rental needs of citizens. "HDB rental flats should not be seen as just to meet the housing needs of poor and needy citizen families who are unable to afford home ownership flats, have no other housing options and no family support," he told The Sunday Times.

In March, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said the Government's intent for HDB rental flats continues to be providing highly subsidised housing to those with financial difficulties and first-timer families waiting for their new flats to be completed.

Ms Sim said Mr Louis Chua's suggestion of a model of subsidised rent that could lead to tenants owning their flat serves a purpose in societies where there are significant gaps between home ownership aspirations and affordability.

"In Singapore, we design our public housing financing policy to minimise this gap," she said.

Mr Asher Chua said that while he intends to buy a home in the future, he does not rule out the possibility of renting long term.

PropertyGuru Singapore country manager Tan Tee Khoon said the Covid-19 pandemic and hybrid work model sparked greater demand for larger homes, which makes HDB resale flats more attractive than private residential homes due to greater affordability.