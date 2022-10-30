Rental market ‘gone bananas’; full impact of cooling measures to be seen down the line: Analysts, agents

SINGAPORE - After combing through close to 100 rental unit listings, sales director Lim Wee King was confident he would be able to rent a house by increasing his monthly budget from $3,000 to $3,800.

But he was outbid by another potential tenant who, on top of matching the $3,800 rent, also offered to install brand new air-conditioning units in the rental unit at his own expense.

“I just walked away from the deal because I’m not going to match them. I’m not going to do such crazy things just to secure the unit,” said Mr Lim, 47.

Property agents Insight spoke to said such offers, which were unheard of in the past, have surfaced amid the current rental market boom in order to entice landlords.

They expect the competition to get fiercer in the coming months as more private property downgraders rent while serving out the 15-month wait-out period before they can buy a Housing Board resale flat – adding to rental demand which is outstripping supply.

Under the latest round of cooling measures, which kicked in on Sept 30, private home owners must wait 15 months after the sale of their current private property before they can buy an HDB resale flat without housing grants. Previously, they were allowed to buy a resale flat on the open market if they sold their private property within six months of the HDB flat purchase.

The maximum amount that home buyers can take for HDB loans was also tightened.

The curbs took aim at the exuberant HDB resale market which has seen prices increase by around 8 per cent in the first nine months of the year, even in the face of rising interest rates.

Rents for both HDB flats and condos climbed to an all-time high in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of the year, HDB rents surged 20.7 per cent while condo rents rose 20.8 per cent.

Mr Lim, who sold his four-bedroom condominium unit four days before the measures kicked in, eventually managed to rent a five-room HDB unit in Sengkang for $4,000 a month, but not without hassle.

He had to put down a one-month deposit on the rental unit that he had viewed only virtually – a risk he was willing to take to ward off competing offers and secure an interim home for his family of five and a dog as he waits for 15 months before buying an HDB resale flat.

Huttons Asia property agent Joy Wong, also known as Property Mom, said affected downgraders like Mr Lim, who is her client, had no choice but to enter the red-hot rental market at “an inopportune time” because of the cooling measures. “Even before the measures, rental demand was already very high. Now it’ll only get worse because those who have sold their private property to buy an HDB resale flat will most likely have to rent if they cannot – or don’t want to – buy another private property now,” said Ms Wong.