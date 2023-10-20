Reducing hassles and helping the community: How S’pore firm finishes upgrading on time amid pandemic

Upgrading provides flat owners with better living conditions – new wash basins, floor and wall tiles, toilet doors, grab bars and pedestal pans – but naturally, there would be inconveniences, especially during a pandemic.

Thankfully, the Housing Board (HDB) works with companies such as SCT Construction, which went out of its way while carrying out the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) in Hougang in 2019.

The firm collaborated with the residents, town council and grassroots leaders, making sure each stakeholder was well-informed and on board with its upgrading plans for each home.

It even built a customised portable ramp for a wheelchair-bound resident who required frequent hospital visits. This way, she could quickly move up and down a six-step stairway from her home.

The team was also happy to work additional hours if it meant making things easier for residents.