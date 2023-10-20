Reducing hassles and helping the community: How S’pore firm finishes upgrading on time amid pandemic

Upgrading provides flat owners with better living conditions – new wash basins, floor and wall tiles, toilet doors, grab bars and pedestal pans – but naturally, there would be inconveniences, especially during a pandemic.
Thankfully, the Housing Board (HDB) works with companies such as SCT Construction, which went out of its way while carrying out the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) in Hougang in 2019.
The firm collaborated with the residents, town council and grassroots leaders, making sure each stakeholder was well-informed and on board with its upgrading plans for each home.
It even built a customised portable ramp for a wheelchair-bound resident who required frequent hospital visits. This way, she could quickly move up and down a six-step stairway from her home.
The team was also happy to work additional hours if it meant making things easier for residents.
For its efforts, SCT snagged its first HDB Award in Construction (Upgrading) for the design and build of upgrading projects in Hougang. The accolade recognises deserving contractors who are outstanding in project management, construction quality, public relations, and innovation when undertaking HDB projects.
The HDB Awards are held annually and reward industry partners for design, construction and engineering excellence.
Mapping out strategies for success
Putting people at the heart of every decision came naturally for the home-grown firm as they upgraded 3,100 homes across 46 residential blocks.
SCT’s managing director Per Tiam Hee says: “The HIP is a big project, so we must know how to make people feel at ease by giving them a conducive environment to live in.”
SCT staff made it a point to constantly take in residents’ feedback and understand the community's needs. Should a need arise, it will work closely with HDB to develop solutions.
As a result of such feedback, they installed additional lights to brighten up common areas, such as temporary washrooms at void decks for the residents’ use while waiting for their homes to be renovated.
The team also responded promptly to individual requests and extended help on a goodwill basis when necessary for residents who needed minor repairs.
Good planning and preparation before the HIP began was crucial to the firm’s success as well.
Before the HIP's official start and prior to notifying residents, SCT needed to establish a buffer of construction materials, including premixed cement-based materials, pedestal pans, and tiles.
Stock levels also had to be monitored closely to ensure a ready supply of materials for 3,100 homes to meet delivery deadlines.
Navigating snags
Managing supplies was not the only challenge SCT faced during the pandemic.
Like its fellow construction companies, SCT had manpower woes, such as labour shortages and the risk of its workers being infected by Covid-19 at work sites.
The firm had a resource management system in place to prevent upgrading works from being interrupted due to these problems.
Part of the plan involved strategically dispersing its highly skilled workforce across multiple construction projects to prevent the concentration of experienced personnel at a single location.
"In case the workers contracted Covid-19 at a specific site, we could swiftly redeploy their counterparts from other locations, minimising disruptions to the ongoing upgrades," Mr Per elaborates.
This approach ensured that each construction site maintained a well-balanced and experienced workforce, which was crucial since each Hougang precinct required a minimum of 80 to 90 workers to complete the upgrading works on schedule.
By managing human resources in this manner, SCT mitigated the risk of labour shortages across the 46 residential blocks and avoided delays in the HIP projects.
“SCT’s efforts during the Hougang HIP paid off, as compliments from residents poured in. Hearing such praises firsthand, grassroots adviser Lee Hong Chuang expressed his appreciation for SCT’s dedication and professionalism,” Mr Per notes.
He adds that understanding the residents’ needs and concerns meant SCT could “meet their expectations and also ensured the upgrading project was a seamless experience for the residents” while managing manpower and processes efficiently.
That was ultimately the key to the firm securing its HDB award this year. Mr Per proudly states that the award significantly bolsters the company's drive to produce good work in the future.
Find out more about SCT Construction and explore its capabilities.