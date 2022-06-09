Public housing in Marina South precinct likely, say analysts

The Marina South precinct is likely to have public housing as well, given the Government's move to inject Housing Board flats into traditionally private housing estates elsewhere, said analysts.

In its long-term plan unveiled on Monday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said it would create a better mix of public and private housing islandwide, starting with the area around Upper Changi MRT station and Bayshore estate. Its plans showed that new homes could also be built in areas such as Marina East, Marina South, Chencharu in Yishun, Lower Seletar and Woodlands North.

While URA's plans did not specify the type of housing that will be built within the new housing areas including Marina South and Marina East, analysts expect public and private housing will be offered in most, if not all, of the estates.

Development in Marina South was kick-started on Tuesday when the first private residential site there was launched under the Government Land Sales programme.

ERA Realty head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said while conventional economics would mean selling prime land in the Marina South and East areas to the highest bidder to build private luxury homes, Singapore's housing policies have to fulfil a social need.

This means it is likely that the Government will inject public housing into those areas, although the ratio of public to private housing remains uncertain, he added.

"Will it be an 80:20 or a 50:50 ratio? To have 80 per cent public housing is a bold move and takes strong political will because all HDB subsidies go back into our budget," said Mr Mak.

He reckons there will be a smaller proportion of public to private housing of around 20:80, due to the high costs of building public housing on prime land.

Any public housing that will be built in the Marina area will likely be opened to international architects to submit iconic designs that will form part of the Singapore skyline, he added. "It's also a chance for Singapore to showcase that it's possible to have public housing on such prime land."

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said Marina South and East may have public housing as HDB flats have been announced at the nearby Keppel Club site, which will be part of the future Greater Southern Waterfront.

Any flats there should fall under the prime location public housing (PLH) model given the proximity to the city centre, she added.

Other analysts noted that the move to add public housing to traditionally private estates, such as Bayshore and around Upper Changi MRT station in Simei, is a shift away from reserving prime land for private developments.

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, who heads policy development, evaluation and data analytics at consulting firm Kantar Public, said the shift signals that Singapore is "taking concrete measures to address the structural imbalance that has been amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic as housing is a long-term variable that can influence not just your wealth, but the wealth of your children".

Pointing to how the Government has also moved to include rental flats in the Rochor Build-To-Order PLH project, he said including diverse housing options in more privileged neighbourhoods will ensure strong social mobility for generations to move up.

OrangeTee's Ms Sun said it is timely for new homes to be added in Bayshore and Simei, where existing housing consists largely of private condos and landed homes, with older HDB flats farther away.

There should be some pent-up demand for new HDB flats, she said, adding that it is unlikely flats in both areas will come under the PLH model as they are too far from the city centre.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira of the Singapore University of Social Sciences said while the past policy of reserving prime land for private housing was helpful for state coffers, it would have led to the physical segregation of Singaporeans by income in the long run.

He suggested that the authorities could be bolder in their land use plans, such as by considering whether private landed property with no historical or cultural value and high potential for redevelopment should be subjected to a similar scheme as HDB's Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

"Other than a public works-related reason for acquisition, we usually leave these alone, even if the same policy reasons which justify acquisition and redevelopment of HDB flats through Sers - the much greater opportunities and restructuring our urban landscape - also apply there," he said.

"So it's worth asking the question whether prime land, currently occupied by low-rise private housing, should ideally remain so forever."