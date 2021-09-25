Primary 6 boy loses textbooks in HDB flat fire a week before PSLE

A Primary 6 pupil escaped a fire in his seventh-storey home at Block 13 Marsiling Lane on Thursday, but lost his textbooks and notes days before the start of the Primary School Leaving Examination next Thursday.

Fortunately, the family - and their two cats - are safe and sound.

A student welfare officer at Qihua Primary School, which the boy goes to, told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that the books were in the bedroom which caught fire.

The boy's father, who did not wish to be named, said he came home to the blaze and had time to rescue only one of his cats from under the sofa before running out of the burning flat. His son had already evacuated the unit.

"I later asked the SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) to help rescue my other cat," said the father of five.

Yesterday, the home owners were busy packing their belongings to move out of their charred home to the new flat that the Housing Board has allocated to them. Workers were helping to move bags of trash out of the flat.

The mother declined to be interviewed, saying they were in a rush to move out.

"My kids are still in school now. We have to quickly go and unlock the door for them in the new place," she said.

The family had spent the previous night at the residents' committee centre.

SCDF had evacuated some 80 residents from the building on Thursday.

Madam Au Wai Yong, a neighbour living on the same floor as the family, said in Mandarin: "I was alone at home when I saw thick black smoke with a strong, choking smell filling my home. I thought my electrical appliances had caught fire and my house was burning.

The 84-year-old learnt that it was in the corner unit that the blaze had started, when the police knocked on her door to tell her to leave her flat.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

An MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, said in a Facebook post yesterday: "The grassroots team worked with the agencies to help stabilise the situation."

He said the affected family had received household necessities and cleaning equipment from volunteers in the community.

"While their flat is being restored, HDB has also helped to provide interim housing," added Mr Zaqy.

Qihua Primary's student welfare officer added: "The school will be here to provide our pupil with school uniforms and classes, and supplies such as notebooks and writing utensils, to support him during this critical period."