Petition to suspend Sers till scheme is reviewed

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai yesterday asked for a suspension of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) until it is reviewed.

In a petition submitted to Parliament on behalf of five Ang Mo Kio residents affected by a Sers project, Mr Leong also sought a complete review of the scheme.

He said: "They (the residents) allege that there was a lack of transparency concerning various aspects of the Sers project and the treatment given to them was unfair."

The petition comes after Blocks 562, 563, 564 and 565 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 were selected for Sers in April, which resulted in residents expressing dismay at having to fork out more money to buy similar-sized replacement units under the scheme.

The Housing Board then gave older residents two new options for rehousing: a shorter 50-year lease and a lease buyback scheme.

Last month, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said nearly all of the 540 affected Ang Mo Kio residents aged 45 and above will not have to top up any money to move into a similarly sized replacement flat if they opt for a 50-year lease.

Mr Leong also listed the petitioners' other requests.

These are for Parliament to consider revealing the intended use of the Sers site so that its value can be accurately assessed, and to consider allowing affected residents to be relocated near the reclaimed site.

They also asked Parliament to consider an ex-gratia payment to affected residents to help them with renovation costs, and for this sum to be adjusted for inflation and other factors, as well as to consider waivers and reimbursement of stamp and legal fees for residents in future Sers exercises.

In the petition, the five residents also expressed unhappiness over the site where their new flats will be located - near the Institute of Technical Education College Central.

They said their current location is much better situated and spaced, and connected with many amenities and transport links.

They said the new site is on the "fringe of Ang Mo Kio", and that they were disappointed that they had been offered only one option, citing how residents in past Sers exercises in Tanglin Halt and West Coast Road had been offered several replacement options.

After a petition is presented to Parliament, it is referred to the Public Petitions Committee. The committee is made up of seven MPs and chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.