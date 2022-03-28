Over 80 existing HDB blocks in Jurong, Yishun to have rainwater harvesting systems from 2027

SINGAPORE - From 2027, more than 80 Housing Board blocks in Jurong and Yishun will be able to conserve more water, with the installation of rainwater harvesting systems at these estates.

This is the first time existing housing estates will have rainwater harvesting facilities, which have been installed in new Build-to-Order (BTO) housing estates since 2018 under the Housing Board's UrbanWater Harvesting System initiative.

HDB estimates that about 15 UrbanWater Harvesting Systems will be installed across 89 blocks in the two towns. The rainwater collected can be used to wash common areas and water plants in the estates, among other non-potable uses.

The 15 systems can potentially save about 17,500 cubic m of water per year, which is equivalent to the average amount of potable water used in more than 85 four-room HDB flats in a year.

Beyond conserving water, rainwater collected by the system can mitigate flash floods at neighbourhoods and estates during a deluge, as it slows down the rate of storm water discharge into the drainage system.

HDB called a tender on Monday (March 28) for the installation of the systems at the two towns. The tender will close on May 20.

Construction of the systems is expected to start next year and finish in 2027.

Within each harvesting facility, rainwater run-off around multiple residential blocks will be discharged into the estate’s surrounding drainage system, and then channelled into the facility’s harvesting and detention tank.

The water collected from one system can serve the non-potable water needs of 12 residential blocks and the reused water can save up to 50 per cent of water at those blocks.

The system has been incorporated in new BTO projects such as Punggol Northshore Residences and Tengah town.

The projects at Jurong and Yishun will be considered a pilot, since retrofitting the system within existing estates is more challenging, said HDB in a statement.

This is because suitable locations for the systems need to be identified, as there are other older and essential infrastructure that would already be in place underground. The flow of rainwater within the area will also need to be analysed.

It is easier to implement rainwater harvesting in new BTO projects because the system's infrastructure can be planned and designed upfront to ensure it is located where the most amount of rainwater can be collected, explained HDB.