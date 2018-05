The first batch of 1,500 Housing Board flats in the new Tengah estate will be launched in November, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced yesterday.

Conceptualised as a "Forest Town", Tengah will have units that comprise a good mix of flat types set in lush, green surroundings, Mr Wong said in a blog post.

Over the next few years, there will be a steady stream of flats in Tengah - Singapore's first new town in more than 20 years since Punggol, he added.

