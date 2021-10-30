New rules should help reduce resale price hikes: Minister

The tightened measures for future Housing Board flats in prime locations, like a longer 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP), should help temper demand and dampen resale price increases in future, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

He was addressing concerns that first-time sellers of these prime flats could bump up the price of their units to account for the subsidies that HDB will claw back at the point of sale.

The recovery of additional subsidies that will be pumped in to keep new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in prime areas affordable is another feature of the new prime location public housing (PLH) model announced on Wednesday. All subsidies will be factored into prices when the units are launched as BTO flats.

Mr Lee yesterday said it is hard to predict how exactly prices will evolve. "It depends on so many factors and considerations - market considerations, buyers' sentiments and so on."

Speaking at the Singapore Economic Policy Forum, he said the Government has received "diverse feedback from all quarters" since the new model was revealed.

One main point of contention was on the additional eligibility conditions for resale buyers of PLH flats, said Mr Lee. The conditions include a $14,000 income ceiling, similar to that for BTO applicants.

Some have asked why the rules include an income ceiling, given the Government's aim to keep prime locations inclusive.

Acknowledging this apparent paradox, Mr Lee said: "It is not our intention to exclude anyone from these prime locations. If land and resources were not a constraint, one would seek to provide for all."

But without some intervention, resale prices would likely rise out of reach of many Singaporeans, thus excluding them from these prime location flats, he said.

Calibrated restrictions are thus needed to keep such flats accessible to a wider group, he added.

He said there are existing HDB resale flats and private housing in prime central areas for those who do not meet the PLH eligibility conditions, which are similar to existing criteria for buying BTO flats.

This is "an objective set of means-tested conditions that Singaporeans are already familiar with", Mr Lee said. The $14,000 income ceiling covers more than eight in 10 households.

He noted that the income ceiling does not keep out those who have low income but high wealth, such as children of well-to-do parents, or wealthy retirees.

"We considered this too. But it is not straightforward to comprehensively means-test one's wealth or one's family's wealth," said Mr Lee, adding that the BTO criteria "serve as some form of proxy for wealth".

For instance, private property owners are not allowed to buy a PLH flat until 30 months after selling their private property, he said.

"But it is hard to do much more in a meaningful way - though we're always open to suggestions, and will continue to study this issue."

On concerns from some people that the 10-year MOP - up from five for typical HDB flats - is too long and not practical because family and life circumstances may change during that period, Mr Lee noted that there were others who felt 10 years was too short.

"On balance, we thought that the longer MOP was indeed warranted - to emphasise owner-occupation and reduce speculative demand, which would be greater for flats in such good locations," he said, adding HDB data shows most people live in their flats for more than 10 years before selling them.

"There is no magic number that works for all families in all situations," said Mr Lee.

He added that those who face extenuating circumstances during their MOP will have their appeals considered on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Lee also addressed feedback that allowing PLH flat owners to only rent out rooms - and not the whole flat - diminishes their property rights. While he said he understood such opinions, others who faced difficulties in getting flats have voiced frustration when they see HDB flats for rent as they feel that subsidised housing should not be a source of income.

To strike a balance, he said PLH flats - which will likely fetch higher rents - should be prioritised even more for those buying a long-term home to reduce speculative demand and moderate resale prices.

"We may not be able to screen out speculative demand completely, but a 10-year MOP, and disallowing whole flat rental, will go a long way," he said.

NO MAGIC NUMBER On balance, we thought that the longer MOP was indeed warranted - to emphasise owner-occupation and reduce speculative demand, which would be greater for flats in such good locations. NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER DESMOND LEE, referring to the minimum occupation period.

Firm action will be taken against people who abuse the rules by renting out their entire flat while locking up one room and pretending to still live in it, he added.

The authorities will see how best to enforce regulations, especially for prime location flats where "the temptation to game the system may be higher", he said.

SEE EDITORIAL