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New neighbourhood planned for Pasir Ris, HDB to keep about 13ha of coastal, forested habitats

A forested plot of land, along Pasir Ris Drive 3, earmarked for a potential new neighbourhood next to Sungei Loyang.

SINGAPORE – A new neighbourhood with a mix of public and private homes will be built on a forested site along Pasir Ris Drive 4, given strong housing demand in the town, said the Housing Board on Nov 23.

It has proposed to preserve about 13ha of existing nature, including coastal areas and vegetation, following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) covering 36ha of land.

In a Facebook post, the HDB said it has assessed alternative brownfield sites in the vicinity, such as Siglap Secondary School and industrial sites like Lorong Halus, in planning for new homes in the area.

“However, these sites are already being planned for future housing supply, needed for other national uses, or cannot be made available within the time frame required,” it said.

It said that there are no brownfield sites available within the next few years that can provide a comparable amount of housing to that of the Pasir Ris Drive 4 site.

In addition to the EIA, HDB said it had engaged nature groups to better understand the site’s ecological value and how the impact on the environment can be minimised.

Of the 13ha of existing nature slated to be kept under its conceptual land use plan, about 8ha by the coast consists of intertidal, seagrass and mangrove habitats. These will be kept to safeguard the site’s most important coastal habitats and biodiversity, it said.

Adjacent to that, about 5ha of vegetation will be retained to serve as a buffer from the mangroves and an existing stream. It will also serve a stepping stone habitat for wildlife and maintain ecological connectivity along the coast.

About 1ha in the south-eastern corner of this area may be needed for potential coastal protection measures, but will not be developed in the medium term.

HDB has plans for a 15m-wide park along Sungei Loyang, which will be “lushly planted” to support biodiversity.

It will also provide green spaces along the other edges of the site as a walking path for residents.

HDB said it will implement an environmental monitoring and management plan to guide construction activities and manage potential impacts on the surrounding habitat.

“Together, these measures will help us plan sensitively around the site’s important ecological features while meeting Singaporeans’ housing needs.”

The last Build-To-Order project launched in Pasir Ris was in October 2024, with the flats in Costa Riviera I & II seeing strong demand from first-timer families. Application rates for four-room flats was 3.4, while that for five-room and three generation flats was 6.3.

The Straits Times reported in 2025 that the Government was studying plans for a new neighbourhood in Pasir Ris town, with an environmental study under way for the Pasir Ris Drive 4 plot.

More homes are also set to be built next to Pasir Ris MRT station, on the site of the former Pasir Ris Bus Interchange, while a new community hub for the town centre is in the works.