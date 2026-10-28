Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New material to cope with algae, mould from condensation among innovations unveiled at tech showcase

In 2025, HDB received 240 cases of feedback involving condensation and mould on ceilings and walls arising from use of air-conditioners by neighbours.

SINGAPORE - An anti-condensation coating, which helps reduce algae and mould on indoor walls caused by built-up moisture from the neighbour’s air-conditioner, is undergoing trials in several Housing Board flats.

The coating is being used in HDB flats where algae and mould began growing on the walls due to a difference in temperature when the air-con is turned on in the neighbouring flat, said Leonard Lim, managing director at Envicom, the firm that developed the anti-condensation coating.

The coating is a type of plaster that is applied on the wall. It traps the cold inside the wall – similar to a cooler box – and prevents condensation from forming, Lim added.

In 2025, HDB received 240 cases of feedback involving condensation and mould on ceilings and walls arising from use of air-conditioners by neighbours.

The coating material was among 13 innovations showcased on Oct 28 at HDB and EnterpriseSG’s first Demo Day. It aims to address challenges in the built environment industry, such as construction productivity, ageing infrastructure and urban heat resilience.

Demo Day, held at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) 2026 in the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, links enterprises with developers and building contractors to explore partnership and deployment opportunities.

Other solutions featured at Demo Day include a digital platform by QPBuddy that lets contractors, site supervisors and engineers coordinate construction activities remotely, and monitor on-site tests in real time.

A protective coating for HDB refuse chutes, developed by mining firm Imerys to reduce corrosion and deterioration of chute walls, was also showcased.

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan, in his speech at the event, said EnterpriseSG has committed $4 million to support the development of innovative solutions to improve the built environment under the HDB Cool Ideas Enterprise programme . That brings the programme’s funding to $9 million.

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said EnterpriseSG has committed $4 million to support the development of innovative solutions to improve the built environment under the HDB Cool Ideas Enterprise programme. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Tan added that HDB is looking for proposals to address challenges in construction productivity, ageing infrastructure and heat resilience. The solutions could be tried out in HDB housing projects.

One solution now rolled out in a pilot scheme in HDB flats is microwave scanning technology that can scan beneath concrete surfaces without hacking or drilling.

Developed by homegrown firm WaveScan, it can identify issues like concrete spalling, years before it becomes visible or dangerous.

Between 2024 and 2025, HDB carried out trials in more than 60 flats with water seepage issues, and also deployed the technology for complex water seepage cases, Tan said.

“This is a good example of how innovation can solve real problems for residents, improve how we maintain our ageing infrastructure, and create opportunities for our enterprises,” he added.

HDB will also open the Building Research, Innovation and Collaboration Lab on Oct 28. It is a co-working space at the HDB Centre of Building Research in Woodlands, where innovators have access to facilities and work alongside HDB’s engineers, researchers and industry partners

“This is important because it will help companies bring their solutions closer to actual deployment,” Tan said.

Johnny Wong, HDB deputy chief executive for building, said HDB is Singapore’s largest housing developer, and it is always exploring innovation that can improve construction productivity and better maintain ageing infrastructure.

He said: “By sharing our technical expertise and testing facilities with enterprises, we can help promising innovations move beyond the laboratory and accelerate their adoption in the real world and in public housing projects.”