New contractors for BTOs affected by Greatearth bust

Four construction firms will finish the five Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects left in limbo after contractors Greatearth Construction and Greatearth Corporation suddenly went bust.

However, their completion will be further delayed by about two to three months.

This means buyers of the 2,982 affected units at the projects - Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, Marsiling Grove in Woodlands and West Coast Parkview in Clementi - can now expect to get their keys between the first quarter of next year and the third quarter of 2023, the Housing Board said yesterday.

The four contractors - Teambuild Engineering & Construction, Newcon Builders, Welltech Construction, and CES Engineering & Construction, a unit of Singapore-listed Chip Eng Seng Corp - were appointed on Tuesday, with building work at all five sites to progressively resume early next month.

Work slowdowns due to safe management measures, acute worker shortages and disruptions to the materials supply chain have sent labour and building costs soaring.

This has raised the question of whether the four firms will get top-up payments to meet additional costs arising from risks not factored in the tenders awarded before the pandemic struck.

An HDB spokesman told The Straits Times: "The replacement contractors will be paid fair market value for the remaining works to be completed for the five projects.

"Arising from the pandemic and measures related to it, construction costs have risen... Hence, some price adjustments will be needed to take this into account."

Chip Eng Seng told the Singapore Exchange yesterday that the contract with the HDB to finish work on the Marsiling Grove project is "not expected to have any material impact on (its) net tangible assets and earnings per share for the current financial year".

Work at the five projects ground to a halt on Aug 20 after Greatearth told the HDB that it had run into financial difficulties and was unable to complete the projects despite government assistance.

HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui said: "We recognise the delays caused by Greatearth's exit will affect flat buyers and disrupt their life plans. We are also conscious that the construction industry is under severe strain, and the current situation brought about by the pandemic could not have been fully anticipated and is unprecedented.

"This is why we have worked with Greatearth and their liquidators... to source for several suitable contractors to take over the projects as quickly as possible."

This has enabled the HDB to bring on board the four contractors within about a month, compared with the three to four months it would typically take to call a fresh tender for new contractors.

That has minimised delays to flat buyers but completion will still be delayed due to the need for the replacement contractors to mobilise their resources.

The HDB has offered help to buyers who are unable to secure alternative interim accommodation. "For those who wish to cancel their flat purchase to buy a resale flat, HDB will also consider waiving any forfeitures," Mr Tan said.

The HDB said it has received feedback from 117 flat buyers, or about 4 per cent of buyers, inquiring about their bookings.

"About half involved requests such as waiver of forfeiture upon cancellation of their flat application, assistance with interim housing, as well as requests to be prioritised for early key collection once the flats are completed," it said.

Greatearth Construction owed at least $70 million to several hundred creditors at the time it was wound up on Monday.

This does not include anticipated liabilities from projects that could not be completed, which include two public projects, as well as the five BTO projects, ST understands.

A list of Greatearth's subcontractors and material suppliers had been provided to the new contractors so the parties can work out arrangements to stay on and finish the projects, the HDB said.