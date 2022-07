Madam Leong Chui Hwa was worried at first when her three-room Housing Board flat in West Coast Road was picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) in 2016.

But the 66-year-old housewife, who has lived there for more than 20 years, was relieved when she secured a new three-room flat of the same size without having to top up any cash to buy it.