More Housing Board resale flats have changed hands for at least $1 million in the first nine months of 2022 than in the whole of 2021, as overall property prices continue to edge up.

As at Sunday, there have been 266 million-dollar HDB resale flat transactions, exceeding the 259 units recorded in 2021, according to HDB data. This comes on the back of a robust HDB resale market that has seen prices climb for 26 consecutive months, despite rising interest rates.