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More kiddy train, carousel rides to come as rules relaxed for those that meet safety criteria: Chee

The safety criteria will be clearly defined, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said, adding that the aim is to implement these changes by June 2027, after legislative amendments are made.

SINGAPORE – Kiddy train rides and carousels are among the low-risk amusement park rides that could be exempt from having to obtain operation and installation permits, potentially saving qualifying operators thousands of dollars in costs each year.

This move comes after the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in January gave such exemptions to operators of battery-powered go-kart rides that have a speed limit of under 6kmh, and have mechanical parts that are safely covered.

It followed an appeal from some operators that the rules were overly onerous and resulted in high compliance costs.

Speaking at the Spirit of Enterprise awards gala dinner on Nov 5, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat cited the BCA’s latest move as an example of regulations being updated to keep pace with how businesses operate today.

“Our amusement rides regulations were designed at a time when rides were mostly larger and higher-risk attractions, such as roller coasters and drop towers,” he said.

However, Chee noted that technology today has brought smaller-scale and low-risk rides into the market, including battery-operated kiddy rides and low-speed go-karts, which are common in shopping malls, family entertainment centres and carnivals.

But because of the broad definition of an amusement ride, some of these were subject to requirements meant for higher-risk rides, he said.

Under the new rules, operators of qualifying low-risk rides that meet the safety criteria will no longer be required to obtain permits, while higher-risk rides will continue to be subject to the appropriate regulatory requirements and safeguards, Chee said.

The safety criteria will be clearly defined, he said, adding that the aim is to implement these changes by June 2027, after legislative amendments are made.

This will make it easier for new businesses to enter the amusement rides market, while existing operators whose rides fall within the scope of the relaxed rules will benefit from lower compliance costs, Chee said.

The estimated savings are up to $20,000 in upfront costs and $2,000 in recurring costs per ride each year.

For travelling carnival operator Uncle Ringo, which was established in 1984, the relaxed regulations are a welcome change because this will help lower the operator’s compliance costs and also result in the industry bringing in more low-risk amusement rides.

“We will see some cost savings... But the savings aren’t that substantial because we have more regulated rides, about 10, and just two deregulated rides,” said Joyce Lee, director of Uncle Ringo.

Ms Lee, 42, who is the daughter of Uncle Ringo founder Lee Woon Chiang, said she was concerned about how other operators will ensure that low-risk amusement rides are operated safely once the rules are relaxed.

“This is because the operators of such rides may not be obligated to report incidents of injury to BCA after the rules are relaxed. And if an incident happens, that will affect the reputation of the industry,” said Ms Lee, who has been running Uncle Ringo since 2011.

Uncle Ringo director Joyce Lee said she was concerned about how other operators will ensure that low-risk amusement rides are operated safely once the rules are relaxed. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Smiley World Singapore, which operates three Smiley World Choo Choo train rides in Downtown East, Westgate and Waterway Point, also welcomed the proposed changes.

“This will save us compliance costs and man-hours on permit applications,” said Chew Peck Seong, technical manager of Smiley World Singapore.

Even though the operator of low-risk amusement train rides will "technically” not be required to report to BCA if incidents happen after the rule changes, Chew said Smiley World will still be getting public liability insurance to ensure it has coverage for incidents.

“We will continue with good practices such as safety checks and other guidelines,” he added.

On Nov 5, Chee also spoke about government efforts to help businesses try new ideas and simplify existing rules.

For instance, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Pro-Enterprise Rules Review has engaged more than 200 business leaders and reviewed over 300 pieces of industry feedback in the past two years, Chee said.

The committee works across government agencies to simplify regulatory applications, speed up approvals, and review outdated requirements. More than two-thirds of the issues raised have since been resolved, Chee added .

“For example, businesses have told us that longer construction periods and rising development costs can make it harder to plan major investments. JTC has therefore added three years to the lease tenure of new greenfield industrial land allocations,” he said.

For entrepreneurship to flourish, businesses also need capabilities, talent, access to markets and capital to start, grow and expand overseas, Chee said.

To that end, the Monetary Authority of Singapore introduced the Venture Capital Fund Manager regime in 2017 to make it simpler for venture capital managers to establish themselves locally.

There are now more than 180 such managers, expanding the pool of capital and expertise available to support start-ups and growing enterprises.

MAS is also working with the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry to further strengthen Singapore’s growth capital ecosystem.

This involves looking at how to better support companies at different stages of growth, broaden exit and capital recycling options, and deepen capabilities across the financing chain.