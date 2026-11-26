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With climate change expected to bring hotter temperatures and more intense rainfall, more exemptions from GFA will be given to incentivise developers to build better pedestrian shelters including covered linkways.

SINGAPORE – Developers can now build wider roof eaves and sun-shading devices for better weather protection for pedestrians without counting that space towards the gross floor area (GFA) they are allowed to build, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said.

With climate change expected to bring hotter temperatures and more intense rainfall, more exemptions from GFA will be given to incentivise developers to build stronger pedestrian shelters, including covered linkways.

“In Singapore’s tropical climate, these features are important in protecting pedestrians from the sun and rain. We will increase the width of roof eaves and sun-shading devices eligible for GFA exemption from 2m to 3m,” Chee said at the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore’s (Redas) 67th anniversary dinner on Nov 26.

Owners of non-conserved buildings will not need to seek approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to add these features as long as they meet the prevailing requirements.

These include having roof eaves and sun-shading devices that are column-free with no vertical supports, and are not accessible except for maintenance purposes.

New covered linkways will no longer need to be part of a landscaped area to qualify for exemption from GFA, Chee said.

“Removing this requirement will make it easier for developers to provide sheltered connections that meet the needs of building occupants and visitors,” he added.

“These two enhancements will take effect from Nov 26, so developers and building owners can benefit from these changes immediately,” he said.

But other existing greenery requirements, such as the provision of landscape replacement areas, will continue to apply so that broader efforts to green the urban environment are not compromised, he added.

Another change concerns mechanical and electrical (M&E) spaces for building systems including ventilation and chillers in basements.

Currently, such spaces in basement carpark floors are exempt from GFA.

“We will extend this exemption to M&E spaces on all basement floors. This will give developers more options in configuring their building services, including locating M&E spaces in basements, thereby freeing up valuable ground-floor space for more active uses,” Chee said.

Potential enhancements including “the GFA treatment for covered outdoor sports facilities” are also being considered, he added.

“Taken together, these enhancements will give developers and building owners greater flexibility to design and improve their buildings, while ensuring that important planning considerations continue to be met,” he said.

A Redas spokesperson said URA’s enhancements to the GFA exemption guidelines give developers greater flexibility to build more buildings suited to Singapore’s climate.

As buildings account for about 20% of Singapore’s carbon emissions, improving their energy performance is an important part of efforts to reduce emissions.

To accelerate the decarbonisation of existing buildings, the Green Mark Incentive Scheme for Existing Buildings 2.0 will be further enhanced from Nov 26 to encourage greater take-up, Chee said.

This scheme helps building owners defray the costs of energy efficiency retrofits and improve financial returns from their investments.

Since its launch in 2022, it has supported projects expected to collectively save about 29.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 7,000 four-room HDB flats, Chee said.

To encourage greater takeup of the scheme, building owners will receive funding support more easily for targeted energy efficiency upgrades for lifts, cooling, ventilation and lighting systems, among others.

Currently, building owners need to achieve Green Mark certification to qualify for funding support.

Chee said: “We will now also support improvements such as chiller plant upgrades, without requiring full Green Mark certification, so long as the required energy efficiency standards are met.”

“This will encourage more building owners to undertake energy efficiency upgrades based on their operational needs and investment plans, even if they are not ready to commit to a comprehensive retrofit of their buildings,” he said.

Funding support will also be enhanced to make green retrofits more financially attractive to building owners, Chee said.

“With the enhanced funding, we expect the average payback period for energy efficiency retrofits to be reduced by about two years on average, compared to without funding.”

The minister said this will help building owners recover their investments sooner and make it more worthwhile for them to undertake energy efficiency improvements.

Funding support will also cover more decarbonisation solutions. These include structural roof strengthening works to support solar panel installations, alternative cooling technologies, and initiatives where building owners work with their tenants to improve energy management including through the use of AI.

For example, building owners that implement alternative cooling technologies such as hybrid cooling can receive co-funding of 50% of costs, capped at $200,000. Hybrid cooling refers to the use of air-conditioning set at a higher temperature of up to 27 deg C, and fans.

The scheme’s application period will be extended by three years from March 31, 2027 to 31 March 2030.

This is to give building owners more time to plan their retrofits and align them with scheduled equipment replacements or broader asset upgrading works, Chee said.

Redas said the Building and Construction Authority’s enhancements to the Green Mark Incentive Scheme for Existing Buildings 2.0 are timely as Singapore’s building stock ages.

“They strengthen the business case for capital-intensive retrofits, which will help lower the carbon footprint of the built environment,” it added.