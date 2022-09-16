Meet the agent behind Punggol’s first million-dollar HDB resale flat

Veteran real estate agent Yuna Lim from Singapore Estate Agency (SEA) recently sold a Housing Board five-room loft unit on the 16th floor for $1.198 million with cash over valuation close to $200,000.

It is the first million-dollar transaction for a HDB resale unit in the Punggol area, a rare feat considering most million-dollar HDB flats are located in mature estates like Bishan, Ang Mo Kio and Queenstown.

The “hands-on” agent, who has more than 17 years of experience in real estate transactions, even engaged an interior decorator to do the unit up before putting it on the market, a task not many agents would take on, she says.

“It is a bit of a hassle to do up the unit before holding viewings. But I am very involved in the selling process and I wanted to make the unit stand out,” says Ms Lim, who adds that she oversaw the entire decorating process from start to finish.

Beautifying the unit involved bringing in a new sofa and dining set, some wall touch ups, and placing home accessories to give it a homely feel.

The extra efforts paid off – Ms Lim sold the unit two days after it was first open for viewing, a feat she attributes to her vast experience and sharp negotiation skills.

She credits her mentor and boss Calvin See, chief executive officer of SEA, who taught her the ropes of brokering real estate since she joined the company in 2013.

In 2018, she founded Now Homes to establish an online presence and to ply her trade through social media channels.