Little top-up for replacements

While home owners in the nine Housing Board blocks in Marsiling that are set to be acquired by the Government will have to settle for a smaller floor area, they will need little to no top-up for new replacement units if they pick the same flat type.

Owners of the 732 affected units, from Blocks 210 to 218 in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane, will be offered the same benefits as those under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, including compensation based on the market value of their units and the option to buy a new replacement flat in nearby Woodlands Street 13 with a fresh 99-year lease.

The estimated selling prices of the replacement units are lower than the compensation that owners are expected to get across all flat types. The nine affected blocks will make way for an expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint.