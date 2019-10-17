Living in the heart of nature

Lush green gardens with undertones of luxury are not just playgrounds of emperors and royalty. They are the first thing people notice upon stepping into condominium JadeScape.

The name JadeScape “denotes the extensiveness of the greenery (jade) in the development and visualises the property as one that is rich in concept, value as well as nature”.

Residents will appreciate that JadeScape is in the heart of nature, next to the 12-hectare MacRitchie Reservoir Park.

JadeScape will also be among the newest projects in the vicinity. The previous property launch in the Thomson area was in 2015, and buyers who are attracted to a lifestyle with a touch of luxury amid a green environment should make their decision soon.



Located within MacRitchie Reservoir, the TreeTop Walk is an aerial freestanding bridge spanning two of the reservoir’s highest points. PHOTO: NPARKS



Inspiration of JadeScape’s unique design

Nature was the main inspiration of JadeScape’s architect, the celebrated Paul Noritaka Tange. Mr Tange is chairman of the Tokyo-headquartered Tange Associates, which has offices in Singapore, Taipei, and Shanghai. The architectural firm previously designed Singapore projects such as Orchard Gateway, and the mixed-used development at one-north.

Of the seven-tower property with 1,206 units, the Harvard-educated Mr Tange previously told The Business Times he had a “nature-oriented image of an Asian landscape painting composed of seven overlapping towers with a layering element”.

That is how mountain ridges, lush greenery and waterfalls became the basis for the JadeScape Master Plan. “It is an imagery that comes through to the layered and textured facades of the towers themselves,” said Mr Tang.



PHOTO: QINGJIAN REALTY





PHOTO: QINGJIAN REALTY





PHOTO: QINGJIAN REALTY



Connectivity in all ways

JadeScape is merely three-minutes from Marymount MRT Station on the Circle Line, and close to the upcoming Upper Thomson MRT Station. The Circle Line has major MRT stations that directly lead to gardens such as UNESCO World Heritage Site Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay, as well as enclaves at Holland Village, Serangoon and Paya Lebar.

The stops along the Circle Line, coupled with others such as Esplanade MRT station, are immediately connected to major business hubs in Singapore - the Central Business District, Raffles Place, and the Downtown Area - where Singapore’s largest firms and multi-national corporations make up Singapore’s financial and business centre. This is not forgetting the thriving business park and start-up ecosystem at via one-north MRT station.

Moreover, the development is along the North-South MRT line, the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line, and the Cross Island Line.

Next, rushing to work will be a thing of the past because of JadeScape’s connection to the rest of Singapore. It is near the Pan-Island Expressway, the Central Expressway, and the future 21.5km North-South Corridor that also features continuous bus lanes and cycling trunk routes. JadeScape residents will be able to take advantage of the new North-South Corridor, which will connect residential towns to each other, and to the city centre. For instance, via express buses, travelling from Bishan to the city centre will take less than 15 minutes.

Potential buyers and tenants will also enjoy the quickest access to Singapore’s southern coastline, which will be rejuvenated in the near future. These exciting plans were announced at the 2019 National Day Rally by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Aug 18.

The southern coastline, called the Greater Southern Waterfront, is 30km along Gardens by the Bay East area - which JadeScape residents can access via the Circle Line - to Pasir Panjang.

Residents can look forward to refreshing weekend trips to Pulau Brani, which was announced to be earmarked for new attractions, and a possible new resort called Downtown South for National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) members, among other things.

With these upcoming developments, demand for great units, with access to the Greater Southern Waterfront like JadeScape, are likely to be snapped up. Hence, potential buyers need to find out more at JadeScape’s newly revamped showflat.

Variety of choices for all lifestyles



Many of Singapore’s prestigious schools are distributed around JadeScape, such as Ai Tong School (pictured) and Raffles Institution. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The beauty of being in Shunfu, which is a mature estate, means families in JadeScape can choose from renowned schools. These include Ai Tong Primary School, Catholic High School, Raffles Institution, Raffles Girls’ School, and Eunoia Junior College.

Besides a choice location, the development offers a varied mix of rooms, from one to five bedrooms, and penthouses, for all types of homeowners. Property analysts have already deemed the units a great buy with attractive pricing.

JadeScape is a gem among other projects for its use of space. The number of rooms and layout in units has been carefully considered, to avoid cramped spaces just to appear larger to potential buyers.

Furthermore, the convenience JadeScape offers is perfect for lifestyles of busy homeowners as well, with shopping malls and amenities nearby, note Qingjian. These include Shunfu Mart, Junction 8, Thomson Plaza, and AMK Hub.

Although the development will only be ready in 2023, Qingjian has already won several awards for it, including the Best Residential High-Rise Architecture Singapore and Best Private Condo Interior at the recent Asia Property Awards. Demand from potential buyers will rise even more once more awards stream in.

Moreover, JadeScape marks yet another major milestone for Qingjian, which has been named a Top 10 Developer for six years running since 2013 by the regional BCI Asia Awards. The event recognises firms in the real estate sector across South-east Asia.

Being in a mature estate with the widest range of transport, education, work and recreational options, JadeScape is the only choice for buyers wanting a new residential experience.