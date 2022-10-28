Stay and invest in a resort-style luxury living right in the heart of Orchard Road

With 53 exclusive units, each of the apartments are designed to be spacious with high ceilings, and, for certain units, a duplex layout.
The roomy units enable families to enjoy ample personal space when spending time at home. Selected units are also equipped with private lift lobbies, offering the ultimate privacy and convenience.
Limited units of three-bedroom and four-bedroom units – with and without duplexes – ranging from a spacious 1,755 sq ft to 3,400 sq ft, are available for purchase.
Thanks to The Lumos’s location atop Leonie Hill, units located on the fifth floor and above enjoy unblocked vistas of Orchard Road and River Valley’s urban landscapes from the comfort of capacious balconies. Views of the surrounding greenery also offer nature lovers a dose of tranquillity which belies the development’s location in the heart of the city.
Unrivalled convenience and connectivity
On the Orchard Road shopping belt, residents have quick access to a wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment amenities, with ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City, two of Singapore’s most popular malls, located within walking distance.
Connectivity is excellent as well, with both Great World and Somerset MRT stations just 11 minutes’ walk away.
The Lumos is close to Anglo-Chinese Junior School, Raffles Girls’ School, St Joseph’s Institution, Chatsworth International School and Overseas Family School.
What makes the development even more attractive now is the option to purchase elected units through the Deferred Payment Scheme (DPS), boosting accessibility to buyers. The DPS was designed to make it easier for buyers to afford a property upfront. Under the DPS, buyers make a down payment of as little as 20 per cent. After that, the buyer is free to collect the keys to the property.
In the case of The Lumos, the balance only needs to be paid two years later, which is also the time at which the buyer will commence repayment of their home loan. The scheme is ideal for buyers hoping to seize the opportunity to purchase a unit at The Lumos, but do not want to start making home loan repayments right away.
As the DPS allows for a lower down payment and provides a longer deferment period, this extra time also allows upgraders to move into their new home, sell their current property, and pay off the remaining home loan.
Iconic exterior and interior design
In land-scarce Singapore, it has become increasingly difficult to find a private property in good locations, let alone one with a unique architectural design and decked out in top-of-the-line designer fittings.
The Lumos’ architectural design is inspired by the crystal chandelier, with its facade embellished with spiral accents and the central column made up of sparkling glass “Living Pods” designed to resemble the crystals of a chandelier.
Residents also get to enjoy access to ample parking space with no restrictions on the number of cars. In addition, there are plans to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging lots in the parking area by the end of 2022.
An investment opportunity not to be missed
The Lumos’ desirable location and other attractive features make it an excellent choice for investors too. As units are in ready-to-move-in condition, investors can begin renting them out right away.
Rising private home prices can boost the investment potential of the property in the short- and medium-term and can also result in higher rents moving forward.
Based on a down payment of 20 to 25 per cent, investors could potentially reap a lucrative investment return considering the recent rise in rents island wide. Buyers who opt for the DPS can receive a return on their investment even before they begin repaying their home loan.
Chances to purchase units at developments like The Lumos are rare in the current housing market. For those who have been looking for the right moment to acquire a freehold property in the prestigious District 9, this window of opportunity is not to be missed.
