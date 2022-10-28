Stay and invest in a resort-style luxury living right in the heart of Orchard Road

On the Orchard Road shopping belt, residents have quick access to a wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment amenities, with ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City, two of Singapore’s most popular malls, located within walking distance.

Connectivity is excellent as well, with both Great World and Somerset MRT stations just 11 minutes’ walk away.

The Lumos is close to Anglo-Chinese Junior School, Raffles Girls’ School, St Joseph’s Institution, Chatsworth International School and Overseas Family School.

What makes the development even more attractive now is the option to purchase elected units through the Deferred Payment Scheme (DPS), boosting accessibility to buyers. The DPS was designed to make it easier for buyers to afford a property upfront. Under the DPS, buyers make a down payment of as little as 20 per cent. After that, the buyer is free to collect the keys to the property.

In the case of The Lumos, the balance only needs to be paid two years later, which is also the time at which the buyer will commence repayment of their home loan. The scheme is ideal for buyers hoping to seize the opportunity to purchase a unit at The Lumos, but do not want to start making home loan repayments right away.

As the DPS allows for a lower down payment and provides a longer deferment period, this extra time also allows upgraders to move into their new home, sell their current property, and pay off the remaining home loan.

Iconic exterior and interior design

In land-scarce Singapore, it has become increasingly difficult to find a private property in good locations, let alone one with a unique architectural design and decked out in top-of-the-line designer fittings.

The Lumos’ architectural design is inspired by the crystal chandelier, with its facade embellished with spiral accents and the central column made up of sparkling glass “Living Pods” designed to resemble the crystals of a chandelier.