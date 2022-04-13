Keppel Club to move to new golf course by end of year

Keppel Club will move to its new golf course in Lornie by the fourth quarter of this year, vacating its existing site to make way for new Housing Board flats in the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Keppel's lease was initially due to lapse on Dec 31 last year, but the Singapore Land Authority granted an extension to facilitate the club's move to the Singapore Island Country Club's Sime Course.

The lease for Keppel's golf course in Bukit Chermin Road now expires on June 30 this year.

The club has a further nine-month extension, until March 31 next year, to demolish its clubhouse and reinstate the site.

Currently, the Bukit Chermin golf course is still in operation, and golfers can play there until June 30.

When Keppel Club's lease expires, the 48ha site will be redeveloped to house around 9,000 public and private housing units in the Greater Southern Waterfront.

The first Build-To-Order project will be launched for sale within three years, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday.

A Keppel Club spokesman said the Sime golf course and clubhouse are currently under renovation in preparation for the move.

He added that the existing clubhouse building will be demolished by the end of the year.

"We have to reinstate the clubhouse premises to hand over to the Government. However, the golf course will remain as it is... to preserve the flora and fauna," he said.

April 13, 2022

