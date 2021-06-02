Kampung Admiralty, Punggol among 4 S'pore projects lauded in region

Four Singapore projects have bagged one of the real estate industry's most prestigious awards in the region.

They were lauded for their excellent land use that can be replicated in other communities.

Kampung Admiralty and Punggol town were hailed for their good planning, design and sustainable development, as well as for bringing the community together.

Lakeside Garden in Jurong Lake Gardens and Paya Lebar Quarter mall, which is developed by Lendlease, were the other winners.

These four projects were recognised at the 2021 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence on May 24 at a conference in Tokyo.

Yesterday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the achievement was a "big win" for Singapore, which bagged one-third of the awards.

There were 12 winners in total.

"Apart from standing out in areas like planning, design, sustainable development, as well as habitat restoration and enhancement efforts, ULI has also recognised that these projects help bring the community together," said Mr Lee.

This year's winners include four projects in China, two in Japan, one in Australia and one in Hong Kong - all picked from 79 submissions.

Located next to the Admiralty MRT station, Kampung Admiralty is often dubbed a "vertical kampung" for its integration of public housing for seniors and a range of healthcare, communal, commercial and retail facilities.

Designed by local architectural firm Woha, it previously won World Building of the Year at the 2018 World Architecture Festival and various international awards.

It has around 100 units spread across two residential blocks. Residents first moved into the 11-storey complex in 2017.

It was the first Housing Board project to co-locate childcare and senior centres in one integrated development, aimed at encouraging inter-generational bonding.

Punggol town, one of the youngest HDB towns and Singapore's first eco-town, is a far cry from its humble beginnings as a rural village known for fishing, poultry and pig farming, as well as its seafood restaurants and boating facilities.

Drawing inspiration from its waterfront location and lush greenery, Punggol is planned and designed to be a "waterfront town of the 21st century".

Its crown jewel is the Punggol Waterway, a 4.2km-long man-made waterway that meanders through the town.

Kampung Admiralty, Punggol town and Lakeside Garden are also in the running for the 2021 ULI Global Awards for Excellence.

The results will be announced later this year.