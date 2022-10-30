‘It’s not an ideal situation’: Young couples delay housing plans after property cooling measures

SINGAPORE - Account manager Charlene Teo, 25, and her fiance have been looking for a four-room resale flat in the mature estate of Queenstown for four months.

But new property cooling measures that kicked in on Sept 30 meant a change of plans for the couple, who plan to marry in 2023.

The tightened loan-to-value (LTV) limit from 85 per cent to 80 per cent for HDB loans means buyers have to provide a 20 per cent down payment, up from 15 per cent before.

“The market is already very competitive, and we were hoping to get a home in Queenstown near my parents, even if we have to get an older flat. But now, we may have to delay our plans due to the higher down payment,” she said, noting they would have to fork out more than $120,000 for a four-room flat with a 70-year lease that costs more than $600,000.

Ms Teo is among some young couples concerned about how the latest cooling measures could delay their plans to buy a home due to tighter rules on HDB loans.

The measures include a 15-month wait for private home owners who want to buy resale flats, and a new interest rate floor of 3 per cent for HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter applications from Sept 30, which reduces the maximum loan that can be taken.

These curbs came just nine months after the previous round of curbs, when the LTV for HDB loans was reduced from 90 per cent to 85 per cent.

Ms Teo said that even with about $80,000 in housing grants, the increase in down payment means she and her fiance will likely have to get a smaller unit or wait to build up their savings.

With their HLE expiring in December, she said, they are running out of time before their loan is subject to the interest rate floor.

“We can still get married and live with either of our parents, but we prefer having our own space and privacy,” she said.

Another buyer, who wanted to be known only as Joanne, 24, said a 20 per cent down payment was “a pretty huge deal” as she is looking for a five-room flat in Toa Payoh or Marymount with her husband, 28.

“We’ve been looking since March, but many homes there are asking for more than $1 million. We’ve actually readjusted our budget a few times, but the prices were increasing faster,” said Joanne, who works in finance.

She hopes the property market will cool after the curbs, and is prepared to wait for one to two years before buying a flat.

“We hope to have two or three children before my husband turns 35. We’re able to rent a one-bedroom condo my husband’s parents own in the meantime, but we hope for a bigger home before having kids,” she added.