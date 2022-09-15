HDB, condo rents rise again

Rentals for Housing Board flats rose by 2.4 per cent last month, while condominium rents went up 3.2 per cent in the same period.
The figures mark the 26th consecutive month of expansion for HDB rents and 20th for condo rents.
