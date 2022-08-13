HDB's Punggol and Queensway branches to move to new locations

The Housing Board's Punggol and Queensway branches will start operating from new locations in September.

The Punggol branch will stay at 80 Punggol Field until Aug 31 and operate from an integrated community hub at 1 Punggol Drive from Sept 1, HDB said yesterday.

Residents can tap services offered by more than 20 government agencies at the ServiceSG Centre at the One Punggol hub, which is a five-minute walk from Punggol MRT station.

As the Tanglin Halt area will soon be redeveloped under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, the Queensway branch will be relocated and renamed Queenstown branch.

The branch at 46 Commonwealth Drive will operate until Sept 2 and resume services at Block 38A Margaret Drive from Sept 5.

This location will be close to new Build-To-Order precincts such as SkyOasis @ Dawson and SkyResidence @ Dawson.

The new Punggol and Queenstown branches will have self-help electronic kiosks, AXS stations and cash payment kiosks, with service ambassadors to guide residents.

With these kiosks, residents can apply and renew season parking permits, rent out their flats and update the names of occupiers in their flat, for instance.

Residents can also access services online using HDB InfoWeb or the Mobile @ HDB application.

To cut waiting time, residents can schedule appointments at the new branches through the HDB InfoWeb.

For inquiries, they can call the branch service line on 1800-225-5432 or go to www.hdb.gov.sg/efeedback

The new Punggol branch will be open on weekdays, except public holidays, from 9am to 5pm.

The self-help kiosks will be available until 10pm daily.

The new Queenstown branch will operate on weekdays, except public holidays, from 8am to 5pm. The self-help kiosks will run 24/7.