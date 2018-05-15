HDB wants to know: What place in your town holds special memories for you?

SINGAPORE - A survey launched earlier this year by the Housing Board (HDB) wants to hear from residents what unique places in their towns hold special memories for them, said the statutory board on Tuesday (May 15).

This will help the HDB design communal spaces and strategies to deepen residents' sense of belonging.

This is the first time the HDB Sample Household Survey will be asking residents about these special places.

The survey will collect feedback from about 8,000 households across 26 towns. It is targeted to end in the third quarter of this year, with results estimated to be ready by early 2020.

The 2018 survey is the 11th edition of a five-yearly exercise, which started in 1968.

The survey aims to understand residents' socio-demographic profile and their views on HDB living. It will be carried out through face-to-face interviews or e-surveys.

The survey also seeks to understand social interaction among HDB dwellers - such as frequency, type and where such interactions take place.

It will measure satisfaction levels with HDB facilities too, as well as the changing lifestyles of residents - for example, whether they shop online or use bike-sharing services.

HDB said the survey has evolved through the decades.

For example, in the 1960s and 1970s, it focused on adaptation to high-rise living. In the 2000s, there was more emphasis on community and liveability.

Findings have helped shape the HDB environment.

For example, taller HDB flats were built as it was found that residents were becoming more receptive to high-rise living.

In 1973, only 13.9 per cent of residents said they would live on the 12th storey or higher, but this rose to 57.9 per cent in 2003.

In 2013, about a third of residents said they were willing to live in blocks of 40- to 50-storeys or higher.

Data also showed more interactions occurring at lift lobbies and void decks - with the proportion of interactions at these places rising from 41.6 per cent in 2008 to 44.7 per cent in 2013.

This resulted in community living rooms being introduced in new HDB projects from 2014, to foster bonding among neighbours.