HDB to release details of BTO projects 3 months before launch

In a move that surprised potential home buyers, the Housing Board yesterday did not release the exact site locations and how many flats will be available at each site for November's Build-To-Order (BTO) launch.

Instead, the HDB revealed only that it will be putting up for sale about 3,100 to 3,600 units in Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa and Tengah - a marked departure from previous BTO launches which had more details to help buyers plan.

The HDB said details, such as the exact location of the projects within the estate and the number of flats in each site, will be provided in August at the next BTO exercise, and that this three-month timeframe will be the norm from now.

When asked about the change, HDB said, without elaborating: "The planning of the BTO projects is an evolving process, with more and specific details usually firmed up only closer to the launch date."

It added that it will provide details on the individual projects three months ahead of them being available for purchase, and that "this would provide sufficient time for home seekers to plan their flat purchase".

Potential home buyers typically rely on the site locations to check out how far projects are to MRT stations and schools, which also gives an indication of how the flats may be priced.

Since March 2019, the HDB had been releasing project details, such as site locations and the total number of flats in each site, six months in advance.

At that time, then National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who is now Finance Minister, said the decision to announce details of BTO projects six months ahead was to help potential buyers make a more informed choice on whether to put in an application in the current launch or wait for the later sales exercise.

Animation producer Erica Lee, 28, said she was surprised that site locations for the November launch were not released.

Ms Lee, who plans to apply for a BTO flat in Woodlands in the current May launch, said: "With the BTO flats always oversubscribed, it's nice to be able to look at the upcoming projects, especially if you fail to get a good ballot number in the current application."

Michelle Ng