HDB resale prices up for 19th straight month in January

Housing Board (HDB) resale flats continue to be in demand as prices climbed for the 19th straight month in January, more than one month after property cooling measures were introduced to dampen the red-hot market.

Last month, HDB resale flat prices rose at a quicker pace of 1.1 per cent compared with December's 0.8 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates and across all flat types, with prices of four-room units climbing the most at 1.8 per cent.

However, resale volume grew at a slower pace of 0.6 per cent last month, with 2,442 units changing hands compared with December's 2,428.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, noted that even though last month's sales volume was 2.4 per cent lower compared with January last year, it was still above the 12-month average of 2,432 units.

Most property analysts expect the HDB resale market to remain resilient despite the cooling measures, as first-time Singaporean home buyers, who form the bedrock of the demand pool, have not been significantly affected by the new property curbs.

From Dec 16 last year, the total debt servicing ratio for borrowers was tightened from 60 per cent to 55 per cent, while loan-to-value limits for HDB housing loans were reduced from 90 per cent to 85 per cent to cool the property market and encourage greater financial prudence.

The additional buyer's stamp duty rates were also raised, although levies for Singaporeans buying their first residential property remain at zero.

Ms Sun said: "As anticipated, the impact of the cooling measures seems to be minimal on the public housing segment. Genuine buyers continued to drive housing demand and those with immediate housing needs proceeded with their purchases."

The average waiting time for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats has risen to between four and five years, after accounting for construction delays brought about by the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the waiting time for a standard BTO flat was between three and four years.

ERA Realty head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak noted that the reduced volume last month could have been a result of seasonally slower market activities as Singaporeans prepared for Chinese New Year early this month.

In January, 27 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million, down from 38 in December.

The 27 units include six in the Queenstown area and four each in Kallang/Whampoa, Bishan and the central area.

The 27 million-dollar flats make up 1.1 per cent of last month's total resale transactions.

The most expensive resale flat last month was a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme unit at Natura Loft in Bishan that sold for $1,338,888.