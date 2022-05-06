HDB resale prices increase 1.1% in April, up for 22nd straight month

Prices for Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 22nd straight month in April, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

A four-room unit at Pinnacle@ Duxton was resold for $1.228 million, setting the record for the highest transacted price for a four-room HDB flat.

Another five-room unit at Pinnacle@Duxton changed hands last month for the same price of $1.228 million.

The $1.228 million price tag for both was the highest transacted price for a resale flat last month.

HDB resale flat prices rose 1.1 per cent last month, a quicker pace compared with March's 0.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX yesterday.

Compared with April last year, prices are up by 11.9 per cent, data showed.

The four-room unit at Pinnacle @Duxton set a new record, surpassing the previous record set in March, when another four-room flat in the same block but on a higher floor was sold for $1.21 million, said Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive of real estate agency PropNex Realty.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices increasing by 1 per cent in mature estates and 1.2 per cent in non-mature ones, compared with March when prices rose by 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, resale volume climbed by 0.2 per cent, with an estimated 2,273 units changing hands last month, up from 2,269 units the month before.

Last month, 22 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million, down from 27 in March. Of these, five each were in the central area and Clementi, four in Bukit Merah, three in Serangoon, two each in Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio, and one was in Bishan. The 22 flats made up 1 per cent of last month's total resale transactions.

"We expect the number of million-dollar HDB resale flats to be tempered in the following months as market sentiment is being reined in by economic uncertainties arising from the ongoing Ukraine-Russian war, as well as rising inflation and interest rate hikes," said Mr Ismail.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said first-time home owners who turn to the Build-To-Order (BTO) market may face higher rents in the coming months while waiting for their new flats to be completed.

"This is due to growing demand for rental units, rising inflation, interest rate hikes and higher property taxes that may exert upward pressure on rents," she added.

The construction delays for some BTO flats could be exacerbated by the ongoing global supply chain disruptions and cost pressures, meaning that couples would have to rent for a longer period, said Ms Sun.

"Because of this, young couples may delay their home ownership or live with their parents temporarily. Others may purchase cheaper flats that are older or live farther away from the city centre," she added.

Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty Network, noted that the number of million-dollar HDB resale flats sold last month has dipped below the 12-month average of 24 flats each month in the period from April last year to March this year.

This could be due to the effects of the latest cooling measures which include lowering the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for loans granted by HDB, he said.

"The lower LTV reduces the financing to home buyers who are stretching themselves financially to buy the more expensive HDB flats, hence lowering their home-buying budget for expensive flats, such as those priced at a million dollars or more," he added.

Mr Mark Yip, chief executive of Huttons Asia, said that with a limited supply of flats for sale, resale flat prices continued to climb, which may have put off some buyers. "Moving forward, more flats may be put up for sale, hopefully easing the supply crunch. Price gains for the HDB market may exceed 8 per cent in 2022," he added.