HDB resale prices hit record in 6th straight quarterly rise

The resale prices of Housing Board flats climbed for the sixth consecutive quarter to exceed their previous peak in the second quarter of 2013, flash estimates showed yesterday.

Meanwhile, HDB said it will offer more than 4,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats next month, and is on track to launch about 17,000 BTO flats this year.

Experts said resale prices are expected to keep rising amid prolonged construction delays, with the price index projected to rise some 11 per cent to 12 per cent this year and chalk up its largest gains in a decade.

HDB resale prices for the July to September period rose 2.7 per cent over the previous three months, slightly lower than the 3 per cent increases recorded in the first and second quarters of this year.

Year on year, prices are up by 12.3 per cent, analysts said.

Defying the Covid-19 economic slowdown, prices have risen strongly this year, in part due to delays in the completion of new HDB flats as the pandemic caused manpower shortages and supply chain disruptions, and forced some construction firms out of business.

“The bottlenecks, shortages and challenges in the construction industry that are contributing to the increase in demand for HDB resale flats and, subsequently, the increase in HDB resale prices are expected to continue in the short term,” said ERA Realty’s head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak.

But he also said that the 2.7 per cent increase in the third quarter showed that the rate at which HDB resale prices have been rising could have peaked.

The previous 3 per cent quarterly rate of HDB resale price increase is unsustainable, as neither the average household income nor the local population is growing at that rate, Mr Mak observed.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vicepresident of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said the current housing boom is fuelled largely by couples turning from the BTO market to the resale market and upgraders who are buying bigger flats.

“More couples are opting for completed homes in the secondary market amid growing uncertainty about the completion dates of new BTO flats,” she said, adding that some upgraders are opting for bigger flats instead of private homes.

Dr Tan Tee Khoon, Singapore country manager of the PropertyGuru portal, said that the number of million-dollar HDB flat transactions continued to rise, driving prices up. There were 67 such HDB flats sold in the third quarter.

HDB has said that it will offer about 4,400 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Tengah next month.

It is on track to launch about 17,000 BTO flats this year, more than the 14,600 flats launched in 2019 and the 16,800 flats last year.

The BTO flat supply will be supplemented by balance flats, HDB added.

In February next year, HDB will offer about 2,000 to 3,000 more BTO flats in Geylang, Tengah and Yishun.

Ms Sun said that if construction delays are prolonged, more people may turn to the HDB resale market, pushing prices higher in the coming months.

Resale prices may rise between 11 per cent and 12 per cent this year, which is one of the fastest gains since 2010, she said.

But Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director for research at Huttons Asia, noted that while HDB resale transactions in the third quarter are estimated to have risen by 19.8 per cent from the previous quarter, the slower price increase indicates price resistance has set in.

He forecasts resale volume for the whole of this year to total between 28,000 and 29,000 flats.

Separately, private home prices climbed for the sixth straight quarter at a continued moderate pace, rising 0.9 per cent in the third quarter, according to estimates by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

