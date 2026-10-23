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HDB resale prices down by 0.1% in Q3, more units sold after lifting of cooling measure

HDB prices dipped 0.1% in the first quarter – the first time in close to seven years – followed by 0.3% in the second quarter.

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats dipped slightly in the third quarter of 2026, even as more units were sold after a cooling measure imposed on private property downgraders was lifted.

Data released by HDB on Oct 23 showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2026. Prices dipped 0.1% in the first quarter – the first time in close to seven years – followed by 0.3% in the second quarter.

There were 7,645 transactions in the third quarter, up 19.5% from 6,396 units in the second quarter. It was also 5.9% higher than the same period in 2025 when 7,221 units were transacted.

HDB said on Oct 23 that it has not seen a significant increase in the prices and number of resale flats purchased by private property downgraders following the lifting of the 15-month wait-out period on July 28.

Introduced in September 2022, the 15-month wait-out period was aimed at curbing demand from cash-rich private home owners looking to buy a resale HDB flat.

When rules were eased, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said this was done as because market conditions had improved and HDB resale prices had moderated significantly.

HDB said the macroeconomic outlook remains highly uncertain, and advised households to exercise prudence when purchasing property and taking out mortgage loans.

“The Government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies as necessary to promote a stable and sustainable property market,” it added.

In November, HDB will roll out about 7,960 flats in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Assisted living flats, also known as community care apartments, will also be offered in Toa Payoh. These flats come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, and other health and community services.