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HDB resale prices dip for third straight quarter, even after lifting of 15-month wait-out period

Early estimates published on Oct 1 showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.2 per cent.

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats dropped for the third straight quarter, even after a cooling measure imposed on private property downgraders was lifted.

Early estimates published on Oct 1 showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.2 per cent. Prices dipped 0.1 per cent in the first quarter - the first time in close to seven years - followed by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter.

There were 7,528 transactions in the third quarter of 2026, up 5.2 per cent from 7,157 units in the same period in 2025.

HDB said it has not seen a significant increase in the prices and number of resale flats purchased by private property downgraders following the lifting of the 15-month wait-out period on July 28.

“Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor the resale market,” it said.

Introduced in September 2022, the 15-month wait-out period was aimed at curbing demand from cash-rich private homeowners looking to buy a resale HDB flat.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said rules were eased because market conditions have improved and HDB resale prices have moderated significantly.

Prices in the private home market rose 1.4 per cent in the third quarter, up from the 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

But transaction volume was down by about 30 per cent compared with the previous quarter, falling to 4,296 units from 6,148 units.

Across all areas in Singapore, prices of non-landed properties rose 0.9 per cent in the third quarter, compared with the 0.1 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

Price movements were mixed, with those in the core central region dipping by 0.1 per cent after a 1.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

In the city fringe, prices were up by 0.2 per cent, and those in the suburbs increased by 2.2 per cent.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), in a statement, said property prices increased by an average of 0.9 per cent per quarter for the first three quarters of 2026, unchanged from the average quarterly increase over the same period in 2025.

URA added that 4,745 private homes will be launched under the Government Land Sales programme in the second half of 2026.

This will bring the confirmed supply for the whole year to 9,320 units, more than 50 per cent higher than the average number of units launched each year over the past 10 years.

In total, about 60,600 private homes, including executive condominiums, are expected to be completed in the next few years, it added.

HDB and URA said the macroeconomic outlook remains highly uncertain, and advised households to exercise prudence when purchasing property and taking out mortgage loans.

“The Government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies as necessary to promote a stable and sustainable property market,” HDB added.

In November, HDB will roll out about 7,960 flats in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Assisted living flats, also known as community care apartments, will also be offered in Toa Payoh. These flats come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and other health and community services.