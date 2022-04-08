HDB resale prices continue to rise; Pinnacle flat sells for record $1.38m

Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 21st straight month in March, with the number of units sold picking up after February's seasonal lull.

A five-room unit at Pinnacle@ Duxton changed hands last month for $1,388,888, making it the highest transacted price on record for a resale flat.

HDB resale flat prices rose 0.7 per cent last month, a quicker pace compared with February's 0.6 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX yesterday. Compared with March last year, prices are up by 12 per cent, the data showed.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices of three-room units climbing the most at 1.4 per cent. Prices of five-room units fell by 0.1 per cent.

Resale volume climbed by 19.2 per cent, with an estimated 2,269 units changing hands last month, up from 1,904 the month before.

Last month, 27 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million, down from 29 in February. Of these, seven were in Toa Payoh. There were four each in Bishan and the central area, and three in Queenstown. The 27 million-dollar flats made up 1.2 per cent of last month's total resale transactions.

The unit at Pinnacle@Duxton in Cantonment Road beat the previous record - for a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme unit at Natura Loft in Bishan, which was sold in December for $1.36 million.

A total of 83 million-dollar resale flats were sold in the first quarter of the year, up from 53 in the first quarter of last year, noted PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

Property analysts said the easing of safe management measures last month helped to boost HDB resale transactions. Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said there were more house viewings last month, which may have led to more deals.

She added: "As Singapore moves towards normalcy and more sectors are slated to recover, resale demand is expected to rise further in tandem with the easing of more community safe management measures and a pickup in foreign employment across many sectors."

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said demand for HDB flats remained strong last month, outstripping the available supply.

"There are still many instances of a resale flat sold on the first day of viewing," he said.

But Ms Wong noted five-room resale flat prices slipped last month.

"This could perhaps indicate some price resistance setting in amid the strong run-up in HDB resale prices in the past year and as buyers contemplate growing uncertainties from the Ukraine war as well as rising inflation," she said.

However, the easing of cross-border travel restrictions will likely see a surge of foreign workers returning to Singapore, which will boost housing demand, Ms Sun said.

There may be an uptick in housing demand from Malaysians, with the full reopening of the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia last Friday, she added.

"Demand for HDB resale flats may pick up in areas near the Causeway, or the northern part of Singapore such as Yishun, Sembawang and Woodlands, or the western part of the island like Jurong."

