HDB resale flat prices up for 20th straight month

Prices of Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 20th straight month in February, while the number of flats sold fell on the back of property cooling measures introduced last December.

Last month, HDB resale flat prices rose 0.6 per cent compared with January's 1.1 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX yesterday.

Compared with February last year, prices were up 12 per cent, data showed.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices of five-room units climbing the most at 1.4 per cent. Prices of three-room units fell 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, resale volume dipped 22 per cent, with an estimated 1,904 units changing hands last month, down from 2,442 the month before.

In February, 29 HDB resale flats transacted for at least $1 million each, up from 27 in January.

Of these, seven were in the central area, four in the Queenstown area and three each in Bishan, Clementi, Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh.

The 29 million-dollar flats make up 1.5 per cent of last month's total resale transactions.

The most expensive resale flat last month was a five-room unit at Pinnacle@Duxton in Cantonment Road that was sold for $1,308,000.

Property analysts noted that the dip in HDB resale volume could be due to slower market activity over the Chinese New Year festive period and viewing restrictions amid a rise in Covid-19 cases here.

PropNex Realty's head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said this was the first time since last May that volume fell below the 2,000-unit mark.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, noted that last month's resale volume was still higher than February sales of previous years, such as from 2017 to 2020.

Resale transactions fell 12.1 per cent from February last year.

"The trend indicates that last month's sales volume is still considered healthy," Ms Sun said. "Last year's strong demand may not be sustained this year, especially since prices of flats have been climbing."

Ms Wong said that some flat owners may also prefer to wait and observe the impact of the cooling measures on the overall property market before transacting.

"There may also be a limited supply of resale flats available for sale as owners watch and wait," she added.

The property cooling measures introduced in December had cut the total debt servicing ratio for borrowers from 60 per cent to 55 per cent. Loan-to-value limits for HDB housing loans have also been reduced from 90 per cent to 85 per cent to cool the property market and encourage greater financial prudence.

The additional buyer's stamp duty rates were also raised, although levies for Singaporeans buying their first residential property remain at zero.

HDB's February Build-To-Order exercise, which comprised 3,953 new flats across six projects in Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Tengah and Yishun, could have encouraged some families to apply for those instead of buying a resale flat, Ms Wong said.

"Our market observations suggest that the HDB resale market sentiment remains generally positive and asking prices are still relatively firm so far," she added.