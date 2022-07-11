HDB officer shares experience of helping affected residents, handling tough questions

After 12 years on the job, Housing Board officer Dianne Ho has handled her share of tough questions from owners whose flats have been picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, or Sers.

Her latest assignment is to help residents of the four blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 that have been selected under Sers, some of whom were upset about having to top up money for a similar-sized replacement flat.

The HDB has since announced two new rehousing options, including a 50-year lease option, to address these concerns.

On dealing with frustrations expressed by owners, Ms Ho said: "We just have to listen to their feedback and explain to them that they have two additional options, so it is not a dead end for them. After we explain, they are quite okay and may consider taking up one of the options."

Ms Ho, 49, is one of 30 Sers "journey managers" conducting door-to-door visits at the Ang Mo Kio Sers blocks. Her job is to address the concerns and questions of affected residents, as well as to help them during the transition period until they move into their new flats. The whole process typically takes around five years and entails multiple visits to each household.

While Ms Ho has encountered her fair share of Sers owners, especially seniors residents who expressed reluctance to move at the initial stage, the Ang Mo Kio Sers owners pose a different challenge due to concerns about having to top up for their replacement flats at the designated site next to ITE College Central.

Ms Ho, who speaks fluent English, Mandarin and Cantonese, said she tries to build rapport with senior residents by engaging them in a language or dialect they are familiar with. "On the first day of any Sers announcement, people are generally very shocked because they don't expect it - it's a very normal reaction. They need time to digest and go through the information," she said.

"Likewise, for the 50-year lease option, because it's new, we're still visiting residents to explain to them what their rehousing options are and guide them through what flats they would like to buy, as well as roughly how much it will cost them financially."

Most of the 20 households at the Ang Mo Kio Sers site that Ms Ho is assigned to are now considering taking up the shorter lease, which generally will not require them to top up any money for a flat of a similar size.

The second option - a lease buyback scheme offered to seniors aged 65 and above - has received less interest, said Ms Ho. Under this scheme, owners can keep a lease that will cover them and their spouse until they are at least 95 years old, and sell the remaining lease to the HDB. The compensation can then be used to buy a short-lease replacement flat.

Ms Ho said one reason for the lukewarm response could be because owners are still waiting to receive their market compensation notice from the HDB, which is due in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ms Ho has been helping Sers owners at 11 sites. She said that while she has encountered cases of seniors residents who initially did not want to move, almost all eventually came around.

"Previously, at the Tanglin Halt Sers site, there was a man in his 60s who was reluctant to shift. But after selecting his new flat at the Dawson replacement site, he kept calling me to ask when he can collect the keys to his new place.

"So I arranged for him to collect his keys as soon as possible. Not too long after he had moved into his new flat, he called again to say he was very happy with his new flat and facilities."

Michelle Ng