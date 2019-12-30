HDB launches tender for Sengkang and Tampines executive condominium sites

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board launched two executive condominium (EC) sites at Fernvale Lane and Tampines Street 62 for sale by public tender on Monday (Dec 30).

In the announcement, the HDB said both sites can potentially yield up to 1,100 resident units.

Fernvale Lane, which is in Sengkang, is released under the confirmed list of the second half of 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme. The Tampines Street 62 site is under the reserve list of the second half of 2019 GLS programme.

The Fernvale land parcel has a site area of 17,129.9 sq m, a maximum permissible gross floor area of 47,964 sq m and a maximum building height of 56m above mean sea level. It is estimated to yield around 480 units.

The Tampines site is larger, at 23,799.2 sq m, with a maximum permissible gross floor area of 59,498 sq m and a maximum building height of 63m to 64m above mean sea level. It is estimated to yield 595 units.

Both sites have a lease period of 99 years.

The tender for the Fernvale Lane site will close at noon on March 3, 2020. It will be batched with two other residential sites at Canberra Drive which the Urban Redevelopment Authority launched last month.

ECs are public-private housing hybrids built by private developers and typically come with amenities found in private condominiums such as swimming pools and multi-purpose rooms.

The income ceiling for Singaporean households to buy EC units is $16,000, up from $14,000, following a policy change in September.