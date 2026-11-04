7,964 BTO flats launched as higher income ceilings take effect

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The only Prime project – Toa Payoh Hillside next to Caldecott MRT station – has a subsidy clawback of 11%.

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board launched 7,964 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale on Nov 4, including about 1,300 flats in Sembawang North with shorter waits of under three years.

In all, seven projects are on sale across Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun in the last sales exercise of 2026.

The higher income ceilings of $16,000 for families and $8,000 for singles also take effect from this launch.

The only Prime project – Toa Payoh Hillside next to Caldecott MRT station – has a subsidy clawback of 11%.

There are three Plus projects - Bayshore Oasis and Bayshore Sails in Bedok, and Merpati Meadow in Geylang. The Bedok projects have subsidy recovery rates of 9%, while the Geylang one is set at 8%.

An artist’s impression of Bayshore Oasis in Bedok. PHOTO: HDB

Prime and Plus flats, which are closer to the city centre, transport nodes and amenities, come with stricter resale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and a subsidy clawback upon resale.

The clawback means that when such flats are sold, owners will have to pay HDB a percentage of the resale or valuation price, whichever is higher.

The remaining three projects – in Yishun, Tengah and Sembawang – fall under the Standard classification. These flats do not have a subsidy recovery clause when they are sold, and come with a five-year MOP.

Prime project Toa Payoh Hillside will have 1,176 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats.

Some 256 community care apartments – the first such flats in Toa Payoh – will also be on offer. These assisted living flats come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, as well as health and community services to help seniors live independently.

From this exercise, those aged 55 or older can apply for these flats, down from 65 years old.

Buyers will have to wait three years and nine months for the flats in Toa Payoh Hillside.

Prices without grants range from $81,000 to $400,000 for a two-room flexi flat, $558,000 to $832,000 for a four-room unit, and $88,000 to $201,000 for a community care apartment.

Toa Payoh Hillside will have amenities such as a foodcourt, fast-food restaurant, supermarket, pre-school and active ageing centre. A new school could be built nearby as part of the Toa Payoh West masterplan, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Oct 31.

The two Plus projects in the upcoming Bayshore estate, which is part of Bedok town, will offer a combined 2,492 units. Both projects are located in Bayshore Drive and near Bayshore MRT station.

The smaller project, Bayshore Oasis, has a wait time of three years and two months. It comprises 855 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats, alongside a minimart, shops and a pre-school.

Bayshore Sails, the larger project, will have 1,637 units of two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats. The wait for a flat is three years and eight months.

An artist’s impression of Bayshore Sails in Bedok. PHOTO: HDB

Merpati Meadow in Geylang, the other Plus project, will have 438 units near Mattar MRT station. It has a waiting time of three years and three months.

An artist’s impression of Merpati Meadow in Geylang. PHOTO: HDB

In the new Sembawang North estate, Sembawang Anchor has a wait time of two years and 10 months – the shortest in the upcoming launch.

It will have 1,310 units of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats on a site bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive.

An artist’s impression of Sembawang Anchor. PHOTO: HDB

Prices without grants range from $54,000 to $245,000 for a two-room flexi flat; $274,000 to $248,000 for a three-room flat; $312,000 to $428,000 for a four-room flat; and $479,000 to $614,000 for a five-room flat.

In Tengah, Plantation Dew will offer 710 units of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, as well as three-generation flats. It has a wait of three years and two months.

It is the first BTO project offered in the neighbourhood since October 2023.

An artist’s impression of Plantation Dew. PHOTO: HDB

Bounded by Tengah Garden Avenue, Plantation Walk and a future park, the project is within a five- to 10-minute walk from two MRT stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line, scheduled to open in stages between 2028 and 2029.

Plantation Dew will offer open concept “white flats” without partition walls between living and bedroom spaces, giving home owners greater flexibility to customise their homes.

Buyers can opt for the white flat layout when they are invited to book a flat. Otherwise, they will receive the standard layout with walls.

In Chencharu, the Chencharu Acres project bounded by Yishun Walk and Yishun Avenue 2 will have 1,582 two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats.

An artist’s impression of Chencharu Acres. PHOTO: HDB

Located opposite HomeTeamNS Khatib, it is about a five-minute walk from Khatib MRT station.

Applications for the flats will close at 11.59pm on Nov 11 on the HDB Flat Portal.