HDB hands keys to 14,500 flats despite snags due to Covid-19

Despite construction disruptions caused by Covid-19, more Housing Board (HDB) flats were delivered last year than in pre-pandemic 2019, with the board saying it will double down this year to hand over keys with as little delay as possible.

About 14,500 homes were delivered last year, a more than 50 per cent increase over the 9,400 flats handed over in 2020.

This is also higher than the 13,500 units delivered the year before.

The waiting time for the 17 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects completed last year was 4.3 years on average. Seven developments faced delays of six months or less, while the longest delay was about 11 months.

HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui said yesterday: "We will keep the momentum going in 2022.

"Besides ramping up housing supply by more than 35 per cent this year to meet the current strong housing demand, we will double down to deliver homes to our flat buyers with as little delay as possible."

HDB rolled out 17,109 BTO flats last year. Together with balance flats, a total of 22,431 units were offered. Last month, HDB said up to 23,000 BTO flats will be launched each year in 2022 and 2023, to meet the strong demand for public housing which has seen prices in the resale market rise strongly.

Third-quarter figures from last year showed resale prices increased by 8.9 per cent in 2021 despite the economic slowdown - driven partly by delays in construction and a larger number of newly married couples born in the late 1980s and 1990s.

A new set of property cooling measures also kicked in on Dec 16, tightening how much buyers can borrow, and increasing the additional buyer's stamp duty for purchases of additional properties. The measures, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee last month, prioritise the interests of genuine owner-occupiers, especially first-timers.

Last year, HDB also created more housing options - community care apartments in Bukit Batok and prime location public housing (PLH) flats in Rochor.

The community care apartments cater to those 65 and above, and integrate senior-friendly design features with care services. The PLH flats come with stricter conditions, such as a longer minimum occupation period of 10 years and a subsidy clawback on resale.

HDB also had unveiled plans for certain areas, with the first BTO flats in Ulu Pandan to be launched in the second half of this year, and new flats in Mount Pleasant and Alexandra expected soon.

Delays to construction will continue to remain a challenge. The median waiting times of BTO flats launched in 2020 and 2021 are 4.5 years and 3.8 years respectively. Currently, there are more than 90 ongoing projects with the estimated waiting time ranging from 2.1 to 5.9 years, averaging at around 4.3 years, said HDB.

A few projects launched last year have longer waiting times due to challenging site conditions or very high blocks, added HDB. These include River Peaks I & II along the Rochor Canal and Queen's Arc in Queenstown, with an estimated waiting time of 5.5 or more years.

The board said yesterday it has tried to reduce delays with a raft of measures, including aiding contractors to secure manpower and materials, and getting special waivers for less noisy construction activities to be carried out over the weekends. There have also been financial measures such as extending the period of protection against steel price fluctuations.

Buyers affected by longer waiting times can apply for temporary housing under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme if they are first-timers, or be considered for interim rental housing for low-income households.

HDB said it will consider waiving the forfeiture and one-year wait out period for those who cancel their flat application to buy a resale unit.

HDB also said it encourages buyers who need a flat more urgently to consider BTO flats in non-mature estates, where the application rates are generally lower.

For those who got their new HDB homes last year, the wait has been worth it. Ms Pereira Teresa Roderica, 30, a quality control analyst, moved into her Tampines GreenFlora flat with her husband, after a delay of six months.

"It is near the amenities that I need, with a wet market a few bus stops away, supermarket just downstairs and close to the malls and expressways," she said.