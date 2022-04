Buyers of flats in at least three Build-To-Order (BTO) projects have been told by the Housing Board of further delays to the completion of their homes, just months before the units were due to be ready.

Tampines GreenCourt, Clementi NorthArc and Woodleigh Hillside BTO project flat buyers were expecting their units to be ready in the third quarter of this year - already a delayed completion date. They will now have to wait three to six more months for their homes.