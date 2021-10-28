Flat seekers not put off by 10-year MOP, curbs for new prime flats

The 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) for new flats in prime, central locations will help keep speculators away, but will not dissuade those who genuinely want to make a home there, say flat seekers and owners.

Among those who plan to apply for the upcoming Rochor Build-To-Order (BTO) project, the first site under the new prime location public housing (PLH) model, is logistics manager Jacob Phua, 40.

He is more deterred by the pricing and waiting time than the various restrictions under the new model, including subsidy clawback and limitations on the pool of resale buyers.

"The restrictions are not an issue because we plan to stay for the long term," said Mr Phua, who has lived in Yishun all his life and hopes to move to a more central location with his wife. "But looking at prices in previous BTO launches, I believe the Rochor prices may be more than $500,000, in which case, I may have to reconsider.

"I'm (also) not that young to wait for more than five years for a flat."

Video producer Maverick Chua, 24, said the "long lock-in period with no definite returns" would not suit those who see properties as an investment, such as himself. "Personally, the restrictions are too much for me, but I can see how it will still be attractive to someone who is looking for a place to live," he said.

Graphic artist Lim Qian Ting, 22, said she supports the new policy as it will deter those who are out to make a quick buck on the resale market.

"Prices of newer HDB resale flats are just so high now and it's so frustrating trying to get a BTO flat because of the high application rates," said Ms Lim, who has been unsuccessful twice in her BTO applications. "Future generations also need a home."

HDB resale prices have hit a record high in the third quarter of this year.

Finance trainee Charleston Lim, 26, was hopeful that the new model would curb the "lottery effect", in which some first-time buyers earn a neat profit when selling their well-located flats. But the measures may benefit people like him, as flat prices in the city fringes may rise. He recently got a BTO flat in Geylang.

"Resale buyers who don't want to be restricted by the PLH model may look for 'second best' flats just outside the city, while new prime housing residents may be less inclined to sell with the subsidy clawback," he said, adding that the ban on renting an entire PLH flat could also see city-fringe rents rise.

While most were supportive of the new model, there were concerns that singles, who are not eligible to buy PLH flats, including on resale, would be left out.

People whom ST spoke to pointed out that there are more people who choose to be single today, while there are also divorcees and unwed mothers, and the rules seem to disadvantage them.